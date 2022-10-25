2023 calendar: NASCAR Whelen Euro Series set for historical season

From Finland’s frozen lakes to the woods of Belgium, in 2023 the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary with a season to remember. The official European NASCAR series will take on six NASCAR GPs, a total of 24 championship races – with Germany returning in the calendar – and two All-Star non-championship events.



2022 marked a year of unprecedented growth for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, with all-time record setting numbers across the board: competitors on the grid – 30 or more cars entered all events – spectators at the track and fans watching live and interacting on social media.





The 2023 season will be a special one for NASCAR and especially for NASCAR in Europe. Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the most famous organization in Motorsports, a NASCAR Cup Series car will take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time in 47 years with the Garage 56 program, adding an unique opportunity to showcase NASCAR to a new audience and put the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in the spotlight. With the NASCAR GP UK and the Goodwood Festival of Speed following suit, the month of June will be filled with non-stop NASCAR action across the Old Continent.



“Europe is an important market for NASCAR and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will play a key role in NASCAR’s 75th anniversary celebration,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR Vice President, International. “Next season will give us the opportunity to honor Whelen Euro Series history through milestone races at Valencia and Brands Hatch. We’ll also have our eyes towards the future of NASCAR with the Garage 56 program at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. From traditional races to the unique new NASCAR Arctic Ice Race, we’re excited for the opportunities the Whelen Euro Series will give us to showcase NASCAR to race fans across Europe.”



“2023 will be a season to remember for NASCAR in Europe ! A season that makes history, starting with the first ever NASCAR race on ice and passing through amazing events across Europe !” Explained NWES President CEO Jérome Galpin. “I would like to thank our great Circuit partners from Valencia, Brands Hatch, Vallelunga, Most, Oschersleben, Zolder and Grobnik for all their enthusiasm and continuous efforts to build incredible American events that delight more and more race fans. We are also very excited to be part of the amazing NASCAR Garage 56 program that will for sure draw the eyes of millions of fans in Le Mans, Brands Hatch and Goodwood !”



An historical 2023 season for the NWES fans and competitors will launch on March 4-5 in Finland, in the breath-taking scenery of frozen lakes, where for the first time in history NASCAR cars will race on ice in the new NASCAR Arctic Ice Race. Drivers and cars will dance in the snow in a can’t miss all-star event.



The 2023 NWES championship calendar is a perfect balance between tradition and innovation. The battle to become European NASCAR champion will kick-off in Spain on May 6-7 at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The traditional venue of EuroNASCAR’s season opener will celebrate the 10th edition of the Valencia NASCAR Fest in style with four races around the 4-Km road course.



Three weeks of non-stop NASCAR action will take place in June. NASCAR will return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Garage 56 and on June 17-18, one week after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the protagonists of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will return to action in Brands Hatch, UK with one of the crown jewels of the calendar, the hugely popular American SpeedFest, which is celebrating its 10th edition. The busy month of June will continue one week later with the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the EuroNASCAR cars will return to take part in one of the most prestigious motorsports events in the world together with the NASCAR delegation.



The Autodromo di Vallelunga will once again host the American Festival of Rome on a classic Italian summer weekend on July 8-9. The Italian venue has rapidly become a staple in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series calendar and the tifosi will give the event a special atmosphere.



After the summer break, the action will resume on September 2-3 at Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic with the Autodrom Most NASCAR Show, an event that quickly became one of the most beloved by the fans after its inception in 2019.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will return to Germany for the first time since 2019 on September 23-24, when Motorsport Arena Oschersleben will host the final rounds of the regular season in the context of a brand new American-themed festival.



On October 14-15 it will be time to crown champions and trophy winners with a spectacular double-points event. The EuroNASCAR Finals will return to a traditional venue – Belgium’s Circuit Zolder – which for the seventh time in history will host them in the context of the American Festival NASCAR.



Another non-championship event will take place in 2023: Croatia’s Automotodrom Grobnik will host a special All Star Race on a date and format to be announced.



The premises are set for another memorable season in the history of NASCAR in Europe. Race fans, start your engines!



Date Event Location Country March 4-5 Arctic Ice Race Rovaniemi Finland May 6-7 NASCAR GP Spain Circuit Ricardo Tormo Spain June 17-18 NASCAR GP UK Brands Hatch Indy Circuit UK July 8-9 NASCAR GP Italy Autodromo di Vallelunga Italy September 2-3 NASCAR GP Czechia Autodrom Most Czech Republic September 23-24 NASCAR GP Germany Oschersleben Germany October 14-15 NASCAR GP Belgium Circuit Zolder Belgium TBD All Star Race Automotodrom Grobnik Croatia

NWES PR