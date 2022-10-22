Cooper Miller Lands NOW600 Victory On Night 2 Of The KKM Giveback Classic

To the lead, into second, then back up front. That’s the way it went for Cooper Miller Friday night en route to his second career triumph with the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division.

Landing the Friday night A-Feature win at the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway, the Engler Machine and Tool Qualifying Night win was enough to secure a spot in Saturday’s championship A-Feature for the Restricted division.

Keeping pace from the start, the challenge for the lead came in the form of Jett Nunley on Lap 11.

Getting the run to the inside of the No. 5c, the two made slight contact when the No. 33 slipped up the track in the first and second turns. Racing on without incident, Cooper looked to be in line for a runner-up finish until a flat right rear struck Nunley with 18 laps complete.

Relegating the No. 33 to a DNF, the lead fell back to Cooper, who was under heavy pressure from Landyn Snider. Keeping the low side on lockdown through the closing laps, Miller staved off the No. 8s by 0.487-seconds at the finish. Wyatt Miller, from ninth, crossed third with Nicholas Harris and Grant Schaadt in fifth.

Combined points from Thursday and Friday set the stage for Saturday’s KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway. The six drivers locked into the 40-lap A-Feature are Brody Brown, Chase McDougal, Ryder McCutcheon, Cooper Miler, Khloe Cotton, and Jett Nunley.

Those not locked in drop into four Qualifiers, taking the top two from each directly into the A-Feature. Everyone else will go into B-Feature competition.

Saturday lineups are posted at http://www.now600series. com/profile/schedule/results. aspx?r=391197&rt=sch

Saturday, October 22, gates open at 5:00 P.M. with cars on track at 6:00 P.M. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for youth (6-10), and Free veterans w/ID. Port City Raceway is located at 1706 N 161st E Ave. in Tulsa, Okla. information on the facility is online at http://www.portcityraceway. net, by calling (918) 438-7856, and on Social Media at https://www.facebook.com/ portcityraceway.

Fans not able to attend can see every lap live on https://www.floracing.com.

To keep up on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series. com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

