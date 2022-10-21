Ways You Can Bet On NASCAR From California

NASCAR - Widely Loved Within The US

When it comes to some of the most popular sports within the US, there is absolutely no shortage of them. American football, Basketball, Baseball, and Soccer are just a few examples, but one of the most well-renowned of these is NASCAR.

From all the numerous ways in which sports and sports leagues have come to be, NASCAR has one of the most interesting histories, as one of the most pivotal figures in NASCAR found his passion behind the wheel during the prohibition era, as he had to outdrive officers of the law left to right and center to protect moonshine, which his family had been making since the Whisky Rebellion of 1794.

After that, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) was established, and the inaugural race took place in 1948. After that, the sport continued to grow. NASCAR has been associated with a number of well-known figures over its history, including the legendary Dale Earnhardt, who passed away in 2001 during a fatal crash.

With such a widely loved sport, there is no mistaking the fact that it also has an extremely strong market within the sports betting industry. The rule of thumb with sports betting is that if there’s a popular sport, then the sports betting market for it will be just as strong and therefore, the sport will help the sports betting market grow, and the market will help the sport grow, in a sort of snowballing effect.

Within this article, I will be going over some of the best ways one can make a profit on betting on NASCAR, within the sports betting market in California, whether through apps, or sites, as well as briefly going over some of the laws featured within the state.

Sports Betting Apps and How They Can Be Used

One of the biggest technological advancements in regard to our overall convenience is the introduction of mobile apps. Most apps on the market can help people in a number of ways. Missed the bus? Uber works. Problems waking up in the morning? Alarm Clock. Need to calculate how to easily split a bill? Calculator.

When it comes to sports betting, apps are no exception. There are number of sports betting apps accepting Californian players people can use to bet on NASCAR. However, due to California laws on gambling and sports betting this may not be as simple as one may think. Apps are a great way for one to adequately make bets on NASCAR in a legal manner, as many apps are offshore and out of the jurisdiction of the Californian Government.

California’s Legal Stance on Gambling and Sports Betting

Given that gambling is already prohibited in the state of California, the regulation of sports betting presents its own unique set of challenges to the state's court system.

The only types of gambling that are permitted are those that take place in card rooms, state-run lotteries, bingos, wagering on horse races, and gambling in tribal casinos. Wagering on horse races is also permitted.

The Gaming Control Act is the most important piece of legislation in California's legal framework pertaining to gambling. This is the case regardless of the perspective from which one examines the situation. However, there are a number of legislation and proposals that are now being presented before the California Legislators, such as SB688, which will be voted on in November of 2022. However, as of right now, the sports betting industry inside California is at a standstill.

How Can One Still Make Bets on NASCAR?

As was said before, the vast majority of betting apps for sporting events are located outside of the United States, which means that the government of California does not have any real or practical authority over these applications. Aside from these apps, there are a number of online sportsbooks that are also considered to be offshore.

What the term "offshore" refers to in terms of sportsbooks is the fact that they are registered outside of the jurisdiction of the majority of governments, typically in locations such as Panama or Gibraltar. Other than these apps, offshore online sportsbooks exist. Most of these sportsbooks are usually of the highest quality and are usually up to date on all sorts of leagues and sports as well as certain events and scores, such as NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski’s last race which left him in 17th place, to bring an example.

Because of this, these sportsbooks are available to be accessed by anyone, anywhere, and at any time. Furthermore, with a little bit of finesse and possibly the use of a virtual private network (VPN), any Californian bettor can make any bet they like on the sport of NASCAR, without having to worry about legal trouble and repercussions, at least until SB688 is finally legalized.

Closing Statements

When it comes to the Foundations of Sports Betting, despite the fact that the laws eventually forbid any local sportsbooks, one can simply make use of offshore sportsbooks to wager inside the legal framework. Using apps is also a fantastic solution for this, as they provide a convenient way to place bets.