Boo Boo Dalton teams with Coltman Farms Racing, Lee Faulk Racing for Hickory’s Fall Brawl

Ross ‘Boo Boo’ Dalton will have a little extra help on his side when he heads to Hickory Motor Speedway for the prestigious Fall Brawl on Nov. 12.



With sponsorship from Coltman Farms Racing, Dalton is set to pilot a car fielded by Lee Faulk Racing in the Fall Brawl’s Limited Late Model feature as he looks to claim his tenth overall victory on the 2022 season and his first at Hickory.



Dalton admitted he has still not fully processed the idea of competing for Lee Faulk Racing but knows his car will be one of the best on track during the Fall Brawl Limited Late Model feature and is eager to make the most of his time with the organization.



“I’m really excited to finally have an opportunity to race with those guys,” Dalton said. “We’ve learned a lot through Lee Faulk Racing. Michael [Faulk] is really excited about this and I’m just so thankful to have this chance.”



Dalton said that Coltman Farms Racing was one of the key catalysts behind his chance to drive for Lee Faulk Racing at Hickory.



Since joining MPM Marketing earlier this year, Coltman Farms Racing has been able to expand upon their mission towards supporting grassroots racers across several disciplines that fans could look up to as role models, with Dalton being among those that have received assistance from owner Brett Coltman.



Dalton expressed his gratitude towards Coltman and everything he has done to bolster his own racing program. He hopes to repay the favor by driving a Coltman Farms Racing sponsored car to victory lane in the Fall Brawl.



“To have another supporter as big as Brett is absolutely huge,” Dalton said. “One of the main reasons why we do what we do is to create a following. I have to thank Tonya [McCallister] for pairing us up and making us a great team.”



For Coltman, who has been enjoying a successful season in Dirt Late Model competition with Kenny Collins, he has accomplished nearly everything he set out to under the MPM Marketing banner.



The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway was the first time Coltman had been a sponsor in an asphalt event, having placed his logos on the cars of Dalton and Michael Faulk. Coltman is honored to continue his relationship with each of them for the Fall Brawl, adding that Dalton and the Faulks perfectly exemplify all the qualities of great competitors.



“We couldn’t say no to the chance to support Boo Boo Dalton during the Fall Brawl at Hickory,” Coltman said. “Boo Boo has had an incredible year already, but he and Michael Faulk are fantastic role models that represent everything Coltman Farms Racing is about. I’m thankful for MPM Marketing providing Coltman Farms Racing another amazing opportunity to support such dedicated and ethical individuals.”



Having seen several drivers take a Lee Faulk Racing car to victory lane at Hickory over the years, Michael Faulk has every reason to believe Dalton will continue that trend in just a few short weeks.



When Dalton and MPM reached out to Lee Faulk Racing about putting a deal together with Lee Faulk Racing for the Fall Brawl, Michael knew Dalton was perfect for the car, adding that his versatility to get around any track in the region will make him one of the favorites to take home a checkered flag in a Coltman Farms Racing sponsored car.



“We are really excited to have Boo Boo racing with us in the Fall Brawl,” Michael said. “We’ve known him and his family for a long time. It’s really nice to see this deal come together and have him race in one of our cars. Boo Boo’s success speaks for itself, but Brett is an amazing guy too. What he does in motor sports is commendable and we’re honored to have him trust us.”



Despite his experience, Hickory is a track in which Dalton has only made a handful of appearances at. He knows Hickory will be more abrasive compared to other facilities but does not anticipate a tire conservation race with the Limited Late Model feature only covering a short distance.



Dalton believes the odds are in his favor for the Fall Brawl in a Lee Faulk Racing car and is determined to keep his stellar season going with his tenth win across nine different tracks.



“It’d be huge to finally check Hickory off the list,” Dalton said. “We’ve won just about everywhere we’ve raced, and we’ve been inside the Top 5 nearly every time we’ve gone to Hickory. Lee Faulk Racing has had so much success at that racetrack, so this is one of our better opportunities to mark this one off.”



Dalton would like to thank his parents, his crew, his girlfriend, Lee Faulk Racing, MPM Marketing and his loyal partners in Hudson Autoworks, Coltman Farms Racing, Routh Signs and Clark’s Automotive Machine Shop.

