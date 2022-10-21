National Series Confirmed for Pavement Super Late Models

Fans of pavement Super Late Model racing have been asking for this for quite some time, and now, the STARS National Series is set to fill the void early next year.

After months of speculation, Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent today confirmed the formation of a national series of pavement short track races for super late model cars in 2023.

“I am pleased to be able to announce that a national series of short track races for pavement super late models will debut in 2023. Because of the drivers and tracks that will be associated with this, we have tabbed it as the STARS National Series,” Sargent disclosed.

Track Enterprises, a racing promotion company based in Illinois, has been making news throughout the 2022 calendar year. The company acquired the CRA sanctioning body in January and followed that up with the purchase of the ARCA Midwest Tour in July. This week, Sargent announced a partnership with the Southern Super Series, which set the table for today’s confirmation of a series of national events set for 2023.

“We’ve been working on this for more than a year,” Sargent admitted as part of the announcement. “The opportunity to partner with the three most prominent regional tours this year has put us in a great place to launch a national tour.”

The regional tour reference pertains to three existing series that have held short track pavement super late model races for parts of three decades. The acquisition of these sanctioning bodies provides an existing customer base from which to work, as well as established race events within each series.

“We are planning a ten-race national series of special events,” Sargent continued. “In order for that to succeed, the regional tours need to be successful, and it is our intention to strengthen and support those tours to the best of our ability.”

Plans call for each of the three regional tours to publish a 10-15 race schedule of events once again. Each regional tour will host National Series events – likely three from each region – with the tenth and final National Series championship event scheduled as part of the All American 400 weekend at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (TN) on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

The initial details meeting for car owners and drivers has been scheduled for Friday, October 28 during this year’s All-American 400 weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. More information regarding schedule, race format, and team registration will be discussed, among other topics.

A full schedule for the STARS National Series, as well as broadcast details, will be announced soon.

Track Enterprises is currently establishing a working website, www.starsnationalseries.com, which will be live soon. It will serve as a place race teams, drivers and fans can find initial information about the STARS National Series for Super Late Models.

STARS National Series PR