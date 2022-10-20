ASCS Elite Adding Outlaw Wing Sprint Cars To 2023 Texas Lineup

Adding another series to his lineup of competition around the state of Texas, Nathan Moore will debut the ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints in 2023.

The owner and director of the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Nathan’s new series will come to life as the Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) has dissolved all operations in North Texas, according to a release posted by Will Eggimann.

For the 2023 season, the ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints will operate, like the Non-Wing Series, under the banner of American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), but will be an open-engine class. Car and tire rules will fall under the guidelines set by ASCS. Points, press, and information will be handled by ASCS. Any questions regarding rules and format can be directed to Nathan Moore.

A schedule is currently in the works for the 2023 season and will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com once finalized.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series, presented by Abilene Powder Coating, and ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints are owned and operated by Nathan Moore and operates under the sanction of the American Sprint Car Series. The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating operates under its own rules, which can be found at https://www.ascsracing.com/ downloads/get.aspx?i=673170.

Nathan can be reached at (903) 780-9934 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

