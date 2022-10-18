Tony Spiteri Named General Manager of NASCAR Canada

NASCAR announced long-time Canadian motorsports executive Tony Spiteri has been named General Manager of NASCAR Canada. In this newly created role, Spiteri will be responsible for growing all facets of NASCAR in Canada, including the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, the largest national motorsports series in the country.

Spiteri, who will be based out of Burlington Ontario, has been involved in Canadian motorsports for more than three decades including most recently as President and Chief Commercial Officer of Freshstone Brands. As a Senior Vice President and Shareholder at Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Spiteri brought the CPG brand to NASCAR leading to the current partnership and entitlement of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Earlier this year NASCAR announced a five-year extension with Pinty’s (now part of Olymel LP), which became entitlement partner of the series in 2016.

“NASCAR has a strong dedicated fanbase in Canada and Tony is the right person to take our efforts to the next level,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR Vice President of International. “Tony’s experience and relationships in the industry will be invaluable in aligning our existing stakeholders and elevating the NASCAR Pinty’s Series – and the entire sport – to the next level in Canada.”

“NASCAR has a loyal foundation in Canada led by our Coast-to-Coast fans, teams, drivers and tracks in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series,” Spiteri said. “Working even more closely together, we can continue to grow our country’s largest racing series and continue to bring exciting side-by-side NASCAR racing to even more audiences. I’m honored to continue to build the NASCAR Canada team with our full focus on growing our the sport.”

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series races at some of the most iconic tracks and high-profile backdrops in Canada, including Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) during the track’s traditional Victoria Day weekend event, the streets of Toronto and the historic Grand Prix Trois Rivieres (GP3R). In addition, the series made its long-anticipated dirt debut at Ohsweken Speedway earlier this year as well as a trip to Eastbound International Speedway as part of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Come Home 2022 celebration, the series’ first race in the province.

All NASCAR Pinty’s Series races air on TSN and RDS in Canada and FloSports in the United States.

In addition to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR sanctions races at six Canadian tracks in three provinces as part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series – Autodrome Chaudiere Valle Jonction (Quebec), Autodrome Granby (Quebec), Circuit ICAR (Mirabel, Quebec), Eastbound International Speedway (St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador), Edmonton International Raceway and RPM Speedway (Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec).

NASCAR PR