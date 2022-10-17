Sarah Debuts For Historic Moment in NASCAR & ARCA

At the end of the 2021 ARCA Menards season the Burgess family lightheartedly thought about the idea of Sarah and Bridget racing together once again – this time on asphalt. The opportunity took shape at the start of this year and when the team purchased a second car for the 2022 season, then became a reality when eBay Motors came aboard as Sarah’s title sponsor. The online marketplace – a destination of choice for drivers, mechanics and enthusiasts – saw the partnership as a great way to support both a passionate racing family and the motorsport community.



The BMI Racing team unloaded the #97 eBay Motors Chevrolet SS for the first time at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and prepared for the technical inspection. Once cleared, the team then went through the process of warming up the engine and preparing other items to get ready for the hour and thirty-minute practice session. Traditionally Adam (Sarah’s husband and Bridget’s dad) would spot for Bridget, but due to the circumstances, Adam would be Sarah’s eyes on the track, just how it was during their off-road racing days.



Sarah used the time wisely, getting comfortable in the car and learning the lines of the track. Throughout the session the team made minor adjusts the car to suit the conditions of the evening race. The session also served as qualifying, with Sarah and the #97 eBay Motors Chevrolet SS placing 23rd out of a 26-car field.



The green flag dropped and for the first time in NASCAR and ARCA history, a mother and daughter would be racing each other. Although Sarah didn’t quite get the start she was hoping for, an early caution flag gave her the opportunity to reset and learn from her mistakes. This was Sarah’s first time competing on an asphalt oval and through the 150-lap race, she displayed a solid effort in the #97 eBay Motors Chevrolet and finished 17th. Sarah’s comments of the evening, “eBay Motors has been a resource for us over the years and the first place we turn to, to find the race parts we need for the cars. I’m thankful to have eBay Motors step up and support our aspirations and be a part of this historic moment – without them this wouldn’t have happened. Our small team did an amazing job getting both the cars ready for this race.”



BMI Racing would also like to highlight RTIC Outdoors for partnering with the team and providing the extra support needed to keep the team cool and hydrated for the day for this event and to be a part of this memorable moment in motorsport history.



Sarah returns to her normal role as Crew for the final race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West season will take place at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing.



A replay of Friday’s Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will air on the USA Network on Friday, Oct. 21 starting at 5 p.m. ET.



Sarah Burgess PR