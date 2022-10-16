Boo Boo Dalton stays hot with Limited Late Model victory in Rodney Cook Classic

Throughout his career, one race that had always eluded Boo Boo Dalton was the Limited Late Model feature in the Rodney Cook Classic at Ace Speedway.



On Saturday evening, Dalton finally tallied a victory in the prestigious event by holding off his long-time competitor Dillon Harville in a heated battle for the finish, which also marked the first time Dalton had won at the same track twice during his efficient 2022 season.



Dalton admitted that Cook is still deeply missed in the short track community today, adding that being able to celebrate a win in the event named after Cook was one of the most emotional moments of his career.



“A lot of people don’t understand what this race means to the team,” Dalton said. “My nephew [Alex Stoltz] is dating Rodney Cook’s daughter [Kimberlyn], so to have an opportunity to stand with her in victory lane was a very special moment. Outrunning [Harville] to do that was huge, so it was just a really great day.”



By taking home a checkered flag in Saturday’s Rodney Cook Classic, Dalton now has nine victories across eight different tracks this year.



Morale is now at an all-time high for Dalton and his team. Although he is no stranger to success in Limited Late Model competition, Dalton cannot recall a season in which his cars were so dominant with each passing week.



Dalton admitted the 2022 season has been far from a smooth ride despite the efficiency he has enjoyed, but he expressed his gratitude towards his crew for all of their hard work and the supporters that have been helping continue his dream of being one of the best short track competitors on the East Coast.



“We’re at the top of the ladder,” Dalton said. “There are so many good people helping us right now. Things started off a little rocky, but we got the wheels put back on the wagon and everyone has jumped aboard to keep us going in the right direction. This is such a big effort and without these people, none of this happens.”



With so much momentum on his side following his victory in the Rodney Cook Classic, Dalton is confident that he can add a few more victories before the end of the year.



Only a handful of races remain on Dalton’s schedule, which includes a planned trip to Hickory Motor Speedway for the Fall Brawl on Nov. 12. Dalton expects a tough challenge in the Fall Brawl but believes he will be competitive throughout the entire race.



“I don’t see why we can’t keep winning,” Dalton said. “We’re working on something for the Fall Brawl. It’s not a guarantee, but that could be another win at a different track for us this year. I’ve never won [at Hickory Motor Speedway] before and if everything aligns, we’ll make that happen. We are not going to let up.”



Before Dalton heads to Hickory, he will travel down to South Carolina for a race at Florence Motor Speedway next weekend, where he will look to tally a 10th victory on the season.



Dalton would like to thank his parents, his crew, MPM Marketing and his loyal partners in Hudson Autoworks, Coltman Farms Racing, Rough Signs and Clark’s Automotive Machine Shop.

MPM PR