Lewis Drives to ARCA West Podium with BMR

Landen Lewis drove the Bill McAnally Racing No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS to a third-place finish in Friday’s Star Nursery 150. The result at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was Lewis’ third top-five finish in the ARCA Menards Series West this season.

The rookie driver started third out of the 26-car field, while his BMR teammate, Cole Moore, lined up 10th in the No. 99 BBB Industries / JM Environmental Chevrolet SS.

Lewis charged up to second at the start of the event, then drove alongside the race leader on a Lap 16 restart. Moore fell out of the top-10, meanwhile, with an early pit stop and restarted 21st. He charged through the large field, advancing to 10th by Lap 63 – then used a pair of restarts to take over eighth at the halfway point.

The toughest challenge for second came in the final 50 laps, with Lewis slipping to third while being pinned on the outside line. Moore, meanwhile, used the outside line to drive from eighth to seventh. Lewis retook the second position on the next restart, while Moore battled back-and-forth for fifth on Lap 133. Lewis narrowly avoided a spinning car in turn one, which brought out a caution.

After the restart, Moore slid sideways in the middle of a three-wide battle driving to the white flag, requiring the race to go to an overtime finish – with Lewis running third. Lewis held on to third after the one-lap shootout to the checkered flag, while Moore finished 14th.

Team owner Bill McAnally and Lewis made visits to NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and NAPA AutoCare shops in the Las Vegas area in advance of Friday’s race. Special guests from NAPA stores in the Vegas area were in attendance for the event, including VIP Guest Crew Members.

Landen Lewis Quote:

“BMR has been working hard and together we’re getting better every race. Putting our NAPA Chevy on the podium made for a good day.”

ARCA Menards Series West Event:

Race: Star Nursery 150 (Race 10 of 11) Oct. 14, 2022

Location: The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nev. (.375-mile oval)

Television: USA Network on Oct. 21, 2 p.m. PT

BMR Drivers:

Landen Lewis

No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS

Age: 16

Hometown: Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.

Practice/Qualified: 3rd

Finished: 3rd (Running, completed 158 of 158 laps)

Career stats:

7 starts, 1 win, 3 top 5s, 5 top 10s

2022 series stats:

Races: 7 starts, 1 win, 3 top 5s, 5 top 10s

Cole Moore

No. 99 BBB Industries / JM Environmental Chevrolet SS

Age: 25

Hometown: Granite Bay, Calif.

Practice/Qualified: 10th

Finished: 14th (Running, completed 158 of 158 laps)

Career stats:

27 starts, 1 win, 10 top 5s, 16 top 10s

2022 series stats:

Races: 10 starts, 1 win, 6 top fives

Next Race:

ARCA Menards Series West

Phoenix 100, Nov. 4, 2022, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. (1-mile oval)

