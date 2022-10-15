TOYOTA POWRi: Brenham Crouch Captures POWRi Title; Earns Toyota’s Seventh Series Championship

Toyota driver Brenham Crouch clinched the 2022 Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League title by finishing sixth in Friday’s Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway. In doing so, the 16-year-old Crouch becomes the second youngest driver ever to win a national midget championship.

The Lubbock, Texas native has registered one victory, 12 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes in 30 races. Crouch holds a 600-point lead over his Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Taylor Reimer, who currently sits second with one event remaining.

“Congratulations to Brenham Crouch on his first national and POWRi midget championship,” said David Wilson, president of TRD, U.S.A. “We are very proud of Brenham and grateful to our partners at Keith Kunz Motorsports for their on-track support and coaching. Brenham’s performance and consistency throughout the racing season was very impressive, particularly given that he is only 16 years of age! We are excited for Brenham’s future and he and his fellow Toyota midget racing teammates continue to provide TRD the motivation, joy and returns from our driver development program.”

The POWRi title is the fourth for KKM in the last five years with Tucker Klaasmeyer winning in 2018, Jesse Colwell in 2019 and Bryant Wiedeman in 2021. It also marks the seventh overall POWRi championship for a Toyota-powered driver, with Zach Daum winning titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

TRD PR