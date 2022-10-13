Jeremy Doss Wins Legends Tour Finale, Cody Winchel Wraps up Championship

Upper Lake, Calif.’s Jeremy Doss became the seventh different winner on the 2022 Legends Tour Series during the series finale on Saturday night at Stockton 99 Speedway, with Sebastopol’s Cody Winchel closing out the championship as well.

Doss drove into the lead on lap 12 of the 35-lap feature and led the rest of the way for the Cen Cal Glass $1,000 triumph. Doss also paced qualifying with a blistering 15.272 second lap around the historic quarter-mile oval. Heat races were won by Justin Johnson, Clayton Travels of Turlock, and Tracy’s Brendan Ruzbarsky.

Johnson won the 15-lap B-Main over Logan Elorreaga and Aaron Dejesus to set the 22-car field for the main event. Ruzbarsky had an outside mathematical chance at grabbing the overall series championship and made a valiant effort. He took the lead from outside pole sitter Zach Sansom on lap two and led the next ten laps of the feature. Doss claimed a 1.208 second win over champion Winchel, Ruzbarsky, and Zach Sansom of Linden. Multi-time Modified champion Jason Philpot of Sacramento finished fifth in his Legends car debut.

Winchel claimed the championship on the strength of wins at Stockton to open the year, Ukiah in July, and the September 24 Harvest Classic race at Madera Speedway. Ruzbarsky finished second in the overall standings, just 11 points behind Winchel. Kayci Phillips of Stockton, Aiden Phillips of Madera, and Tyler Batzianis of Elk Grove rounded out the top-five.

Winchel also topped Ruzbarsky for the Pro Division championship by a single point, 887 to 886. Kevin Travels finished third in the Pro division. Kayci Phillips topped Clayton Travels for the Semi-Pro title while Aiden Phillips earned the Young Lion championship over Batzianis. Raymond Casey is the 2022 Legends Tour Series Masters champion ahead of Josh Fleming.

The Top 20 in the Legends Tour Series standings will be honored at the series’ championship awards banquet on November 19. It will be held at the Waterloo Gun Club / Heritage Dining and Provisions in Stockton. Tickets are available on Eventbrite with a link on the series’ Facebook page.

Legends Tour Series is presented by: Cen Cal Glass, Kleen Blast, Beeler Industries, All Pro Powder Coating, All Pro Pest Service, Cosgrove Custom Pools, and Cascading Falls Inc. Legends Tour Series can be found on Facebook.

October 8, 2022 – Stockton 99 Speedway (Stockton, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1: 55-Justin Johnson, HEAT 2: 37-Clayton Travels, HEAT 3: 51b-Brendan Ruzbarsky

B MAIN (15 laps) – 1. 55-Justin Johnson

FEATURE (35 laps) – 1. 35 Jeremy Doss, 2. 12c Cody Winchel, 3. 51 Brendan Ruzbarsky, 4. 3 Zach Sansom, 5. 15 Jason Philpot, 6. 77 Kayci Phillips, 7. 12 Wyatt Sansom, 8. 18 JK Kinney, 9. 52 Mike Soiseth, 10. 6 Peter Pierce, 11. 22 Donnie Darter, 12. 14 Josh Fleming, 13. 38 Henry Barton, 14. 55 Justin Johnson, 15. 30 Tyler Batzianis, 16. 37 Clayton Travels, 17. Aiden Phillips, 18. 27 David Shelly, 19. 37a Aaron Dejesus, 20. 9 Logan Elorreaga, 21. 28 Jim Clark, 22. 20w Mikayla Stearns

2022 Legends Tour Schedule (Subject to Change)

March 26 Stockton 99 Speedway Winner: Cody Winchel

April 23 Lakeport Speedway Winner: Cameron Austin

May 14 Madera Speedway Winner: Brendan Ruzbarsky

June 25 Madera Speedway Winner: Robby Czub

July 16 Ukiah Speedway Winner: Cody Winchel

July 30 Madera Speedway Winner: Jake Bollman

August 13 Stockton 99 Speedway Winner: Ethan Nascimento

September 24 Madera Speedway Winner: Cody Winchel

October 1 All American Speedway Winner: Brendan Ruzbarsky

October 8 Stockton 99 Speedway Winner: Jeremy Doss

Legends Tour PR