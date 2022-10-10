Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals On Deck For The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Gearing up for a turn at one of the nation’s top half-mile-ovals, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will take on the Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 with the 49th annual Winter Nationals / Lanny and Beverly Edwards Memorial.

Kicking off the final run to the 2022 National Tour Championship, the two-night showdown at the Devil’s Bowl is followed by Fuzzy’s Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, to settle who walks away with the $50,000 champion’s check.

Going into the Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals, Blake Hahn continues to lead the 2022 standings with a 101-point lead over Wayne Johnson. A track that has worked well for both drivers over the years, one mistake by either could tip the scales tremendously. While Blake has had consistent runs at the Mesquite oval, the nod on performance goes to Johnson, who has 10 career National Tour wins at the Devil's Bowl, with his most recent coming during the Spring Nationals.

Not out of the realm of possibility should something go down among the top two, that could easily bring Matt Covington, who has also been very successful at the Devil’s Bowl, back into the chase, despite trailing by 173 points.

Chasing Covington is Tim Crawley, who is only 13 points back from the No. 95, and 186 away from Hahn. Completing the top five is Jason Martin, who leads the Brodix Rookie of the Year standings. Brandon Anderson holds sixth in tour standings, followed by Landon Crawley, Landon Britt, Kyler Johnson, and Ryan Bickett to make up the top ten.

Friday, October 14, offers teams $3,000 to win and $300 to start with Saturday, October 15, upped to $4,000 to win. Pits open at Noon each day, with racing at 7:00 P.M. on Friday and 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets each night are $25 for adults, $15 for Seniors (60+), $15 for Military and Youth (13-15), and free for Kids 12 and under. Pit Passes are $35. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located at 1711 Lawson Rd. in Mesquite, Texas. For tickets and directions, log onto http://www.devilsbowl.com or call (972) 222-2421.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: 49th Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals

Where: Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

When: Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15

Times and Other Info:

Friday, October 14:

Pits: Noon

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:45 PM – 6:15 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:15 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Saturday, October 15

Pits: Noon

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 4:45 PM – 5:15 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:15 P.M.

Racing: 7:00 P.M.

Muffler Rule: ASCS Schoenfeld Muffler Required

RACEceiver: 1368

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35 (Per Day)

Grandstand Admission: $25, 12 & under free (Per Day)

Contact Info: Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Address: 1711 Lawson Rd. Mesquite, TX 75181

Phone: (972) 222-2421

ASCS National Tour Win History

Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite) - 103 events

6/21/94—Shane Carson (Speedweek) 5/12/95—Alan Payne 7/23/95—Mike Ward (Speedweek) 9/1/95—Mike Peters 9/2/95—Sammy Swindell 9/3/95—Sammy Swindell 6/18/96—Wayne Johnson (Speedweek) 7/6/96—Terry Gray 11/1/96—Terry Gray 11/2/96—Johnny Herrera 4/5/97—Shane Carson 6/18/97—Wayne Johnson (Speedweek) 10/31/97—Edd French 11/1/97—Mike Peters 6/19/98—Gary Wright (Speedweek) 10/3/98—Gary Wright 10/4/98—Garry Lee Maier 7/8/99—Gary Wright 7/30/99—Garry Lee Maier (Speedweek) 10/1/99—Gary Wright 10/2/99—Gary Wright 7/21/00—Gary Wright (Speedweek) 10/6/00—Gary Wright 4/20/01—Larry Neighbors 7/20/01—Gary Wright (Speedweek) 10/6/01—Gary Wright 4/19/02—Travis Rilat 6/7/02—Jason Johnson (Speedweek) 10/4/02—Wayne Johnson 10/5/02—Gary Wright 4/18/03—Kevin Ramey 10/17/03—Tim Crawley 10/18/03—Gary Wright 10/23/04—Shane Stewart 3/18/05—Danny Jennings 3/19/05—Danny Jennings 6/9/05—Danny Jennings (Speedweek) 10/21/05—Gary Wright 10/22/05—Gary Wright 6/24/06—Kevin Ramey (Spring Nat. Makeup 3/17/06) 6/24/06—Kevin Ramey (Summer Nat.) 7/13/06—Gary Wright (Speedweek) 10/13/06—Jason Johnson 10/14/06—Travis Rilat 3/16/07—Wayne Johnson 3/17/07—Jake Peters 5/12/07—Gary Wright 7/19/07—Gary Wright (Speedweek) 10/12/07—Jason Johnson 10/13/07—Jason Johnson 3/14/08—Tony Bruce, Jr. 3/15/08—Gary Wright 5/10/08—Jason Johnson 7/17/08—Gary Wright (Speedweek) 10/17/08—Jason Johnson 10/18/08—Gary Wright 3/20/09—Shane Stewart 3/21/09—Jason Johnson 10/17/09—Gary Wright 10/18/09—Kevin Ramey 3/19/10—Sammy Swindell 10/15/10—Jason Johnson 10/16/10—Jack Dover 3/25/11—Jason Johnson 3/26/11—Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 10/21/11—Wayne Johnson 10/22/11—Danny Lasoski 3/24/12—Jason Johnson 6/15/12—Wayne Johnson (Speedweek) 6/16/12—Brian Brown (Speedweek) 10/19/12—Jeff Swindell (Winter Nat. Prelim) 10/20/12—Jeff Swindell (Winter Nat. Finale) 3/22/13—Kyle Bellm (Spring Nat.) 6/15/13—Johnny Herrera (Speedweek) 10/19/13—Brian Brown (Winter Nat.) 3/21/14—Tony Bruce, Jr. (Spring Nat. Prelim) 3/29/14—Patrick Stasa (3/22 Make up) 6/14/14—Seth Bergman (Speedweek) 10/17/14—Tony Bruce, Jr. (Winter Nat. Prelim) 10/18/14—Matt Covington (Winter Nat. Finale) 6/13/15 -- Wayne Johnson (Speedweek) 10/16/15 -- Wayne Johnson 10/17/15 -- Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3/19/16 -- Wayne Johnson 10/14/16 -- Johnny Herrera (Winter Nat. Prelim.) 10/15/16 -- John Carney II (Winter Nat. Finale) 3/17/17 -- Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Spring Nat. Prelim.) 3/18/17 -- Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Spring Nat. Finale) 6/13/17 -- Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Speedweek) 10/20/17- John Carney II (Winter Nat. Prelim) 10/21/17 - Aaron Reutzel (Winter Nat. Finale) 3/16/18 - Roger Crockett (Sprint Nat.) 6/12/18 - Scott Bogucki (Speedweek) 6/4/19 - Travis Rilat (Speedweek) 10/18/19 -- Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Winter Nat. Prelim) 10/19/19 - Roger Crockett (Winter Nat. Finale) 10/16/20 -- Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Winter Nat. Prelim) 10/17/20 -- Roger Crockett (Winter Nat. Finale) 3/19/21 -- JJ Hickle (Spring Nat. Prelim) 3/20/21 -- JJ Hickle (Spring Nat. Finale) 10/16/21 -- JJ Hickle (Winter Nat. Finale) 3/18/22 -- Wayne Johnson (Spring Nat. Prelim) 3/19/22 -- Seth Bergman (Spring Nat. Finale)

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 5 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 6/18 – Boothill Speedway, 6/25 - I-70 Motorsports Park; 7/23 – I-30 Speedway; 9/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 5 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway; 8/4 – Knoxville Raceway; 9/8 – Lakeside Speedway; 9/30 – I-30 Speedway; 10/1 – I-30 Speedway); Tim Crawley – 4 (7/22 – Batesville Motor Speedway; 7/26 – Tulsa Speedway; 9/13 – Clay County Fair Speedway; 9/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 3 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway; 8/6 – Knoxville Raceway; 9/30 – I-30 Speedway); Derek Hagar – 3 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway; 9/5 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 2 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/27 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 2 (8/2 – Lakeside Speedway, 9/2 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Matt Covington – 2 (7/1 – Boone County Raceway; 7/28 – 81-Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway, 9/10 – Caney Valley Speedway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/2 – WaKeeney Speedway); Zach Blurton – 1 (7/3 – WaKeeney Speedway); Gunner Ramey - 1 (7/15 – U.S. 36 Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (9/16 – Lucas Oil Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Blake Hahn 3,625; 2. Wayne Johnson 3,524; 3. Matt Covington 3,452; 4. Tim Crawley 3,439; 5. Jason Martin 3,375; 6. Brandon Anderson 3,112; 7. Landon Crawley 3,020; 8. Landon Britt 3,000; 9. Kyler Johnson 2,974; 10. Ryan Bickett 2,816; 11. Dylan Postier 2,715; 12. Garet Williamson 2,507; 13. Dylan Westbrook 2,128; 14. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1,586; 15. Dylan Opdahl 1,685;

ASCS National Tour Drivers:

1x - Tim Crawley (Benton, AR)**

2c - Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)**

2d-Dylan Opdahl (Madison, SD) (R)

10 - Landon Britt (Atoka, TN) (R)

10p - Dylan Postier (Stillwater, OK) (R)

17b - Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

24 - Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

36 - Jason Martin (Liberal, KS) (R)

45x - Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS) (R)

52 - Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)**

55b - Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK) (R)

95 - Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

187 - Landon Crawley (Benton, AR) (R)

(R) Signifies Brodix National Rookie

** Signifies past ASCS National Champion.

ASCS PR