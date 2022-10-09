ARCA Menards Series Recap: Toledo Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Factory Canopies Mustang Start: 4th Finish: 4th Taylor Gray started on the second row of the Shore Lunch 200 at Toledo Speedway, swiftly capturing a spot on the initial green flag lap. The Ford Performance driver found himself in a heated battle for the podium spots early on, as the first five drivers atop the leaderboard sat within half a second of each other. As the stint wore on, Gray continued to gain on the leaders. Surviving a tire rub late in the run, the No. 17 Mustang crossed the line in third at the end of stage one. The three-time ARCA Menards Series winner radioed to Crew Chief Chad Johnston that he was too tight in turns one and two during the mandatory break, hoping to improve the car's handling. Following a minor adjustment to loosen its condition, Gray took two additional places in the second stage, outlasting numerous restarts to hold onto second for the entirety of the 75-lap stint. Continuing to search for more grip as the race winded down, Gray slid down to fourth — eventually losing the handle entirely on his Factory Canopies Ford Mustang. As the sun set on Toledo, the 17-year-old finished fourth in the final race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season.