McCarthy and Williams Head to Mohave Valley Raceway for the Second Time in 2022

For the second time in the 2022 racing season, Flowdynamics sprint car team drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will head to the Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday night, October 8th, to compete in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. Going into the race on the 1/3 of a mile bank clay oval, Williams is ranked sixth in series points and McCarthy is 10th.

Yorba Linda, California’s Williams slipped one position back to sixth in the standings after a couple of recent crashes at Perris Auto Speedway. However, the second-generation sprint car driver is only three points out of fifth. His oldest brother, Cody Williams, is seventh in the standings with his other brother, Austin Williams, currently third.

McCarthy, who lives in Riverside, California, is ranked 10th in the championship standings. That is the position he has been in for most of the 2022 campaign. With six races to go, he trails the ninth-place car by 48 points.

It has been nearly six months since the Flowdynamics duo competed in the first series race at the track that is minutes away from the Colorado River, and only about 20 minutes away from downtown Laughlin, Nevada. When they entered that race in late April, Williams was fifth in the championship standings and McCarthy was 10th. McCarthy, who has noticeably stepped up his qualifying efforts in 2022, was the third-fastest driver of the 27 on hand in time trials that night with a lap of 14.318. Williams timed in 15th quickest at 14.998. Williams placed second in his 10-lap heat race and earned a ticket directly into the 30-lap main event. McCarthy ended up fifth in his heat race and to make it to the A main he had to run the 12-lap semi.

McCarthy started on the pole in the semi and led every inch of the way. When the race finished, he was a full straightaway ahead of the second-place driver.

Performing in front of one of the largest crowds in track history, McCarthy was starting seventh in the 30-lap finale. Williams was coming from the 14th spot. When the green flag sent the 23-car field on its way in the first sprint car race at the track since 1998, things did not get far. The race only got as far as turn 2 when the red lights came on. The car in front of Williams slowed coming off turn two and drifted up the track. That left Williams with nowhere to go. He caught a piece of the slowing car’s right rear tire, flipped into the air, and landed on top of another car before coming to rest on all four wheels. Unfortunately, his car was too damaged to restart.

McCarthy became embroiled in a wild seven-car battle that raged throughout the entire event. When the checkered flag ended the race, he flew across the line in 10th.

At the series’ last race at Perris Auto Speedway on September 17th, McCarthy and Williams qualified sixth and 11th respectively in the 21-car field. McCarthy was fifth in his heat race. Williams was knocked out of action for the night when he crashed in his heat. McCarthy started eighth in the main event, but a flat tire sent him to the back. From there he dazzled the fans with a determined drive that saw him come all the way back to finish in 12th.

The young racing duo got an unexpected night off last Saturday when the race at Perris was canceled due to a festival at the lake next to the track. That left six more dates on the USAC/CRA schedule this season.

Spectator gates will open at 5:30 on Saturday with racing at 7:00. The Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley, Arizona. The track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (928) 346-3000. The track is a cash-only facility with no ATM on site.

After Mohave, McCarthy and Williams will get two weekends off before returning to action at the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet Yuma Western World Championships Presented by Yuma Insurance and Avanti on October 28th and 29th. The following week they will close the 2022 campaign at Perris Auto Speedway’s 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch/Budweiser Oval Nationals on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR