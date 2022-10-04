Daniel Dye, GMS Racing Lock Up 2022 CGS Imaging 4 Crown Championship at Salem Speedway

By the slimmest of margins, Daniel Dye locked up the CGS Imaging Bill France 4 Crown title at Salem Speedway by just one point over his rival for the overall ARCA Menards Series championship Nick Sanchez.

Coming into the race with a two-point deficit, Dye finished third on the demanding high banks at Salem, while Sanchez finished sixth. The three-point swing was exactly what Dye needed to take the in-season miniseries championship.

Established in 1984 as the Bill France Triple Crown, the program celebrated the diversity of the racetracks the ARCA Menards Series competed on: superspeedways, paved short tracks, and dirt tracks. The program, now called the 4 Crown, now includes road courses and is known as the 4 Crown with the driver who accumulates the most points in the designated races crowned the champion.

For 2022, the races were at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and Salem Speedway.

Dye’s finishes were sixth at Charlotte, fourth at Watkins Glen, and seventh at Springfield, while Sanchez finished eighth at Charlotte, second at Watkins Glen, and fifth at Springfield to take a two-point lead into the final round at Salem. Dye started sixth and methodically worked his way forward to finish third, while handling issues hampered Sanchez as he finished sixth after starting fifth.

The championship plaque will be awarded to Dye and his Chad Bryant-led GMS Racing team leading up to the Shore Lunch 200 presented by CGS Imaging at Toledo Speedway this Saturday. The race will be televised live on MAVTV starting at 4 pm ET. For complete event information, please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_racing on Twitter.

ARCA Racing PR