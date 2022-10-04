“Shugah” Shane Sexton on the Road to Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway This Saturday

If you are a sprint car fan living in Southern California, all roads will lead to Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday night, October 8th, when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series makes its second-ever appearance at the 1/3 mile bank clay Oval. One of the drivers who will be on the road is “Shugah” Shane Sexton of El Cajon, California.

Sexton rolls into the race at the track that is mere minutes from the Colorado River and only 20 minutes from downtown Laughlin ranked 19th in USAC/CRA points. That is two places higher than he was before the series last raced at Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, September 17th. The 2022 El Capitan High School graduate has contested seven USAC/CRA races in 2022 and he has qualified for the main event every single time. In the seven starts, he finished the race in a better position than he started every time. All told, he has passed 40 cars in those seven races. That works out to a fine passing average of 5.71 cars per race.

Sexton’s best passing performance of the year came at the series' only other appearance at Mohave valley on April 23rd. On that night, the young driver started 21st in the main event and he passed nine cars on his way to a 12th place finish. In his other six races, he has passed eight cars, seven cars twice, three cars, five cars, and one car. The night he only passed one car was on April 29th when he flipped wildly and was knocked out of the race on lap two at Perris.

In addition to passing nine cars the last time he was at Mojave Valley, Sexton qualified 19th fastest and was fifth in his heat race.

After Saturday’s race, Sexton will get two weekends off before returning to Arizona for the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented by Yuma Insurance and Avanti on October 28th and 29th. One week later he will wrap up the USAC/CRA portion of his 2022 program at the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

Spectator gates at the Mohave Valley Raceway will open at 5:30 on Saturday and racing will start at 7:00. The track is located minutes across the California/Arizona state line at 2750 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley, Arizona. The track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (928) 346-3000. The track is a cash-only facility with no ATM on site.

Sexton and the #74 team wish to extend their thanks to the following 2022 racing season partners. Gas Chassis, Key Brothers Racing, Nita Gatlin, Hugh Jorgan, Mike Pridgeon Racing Engines, AG Sandcars, Powder 1, Ron’s Tire and Brake, and Savage Racing. If you would like to be a part of this fun, upcoming team and get exposure not only at the tracks but around the world on Flo Racing, please contact Shane Sexton at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (619) 362-5921.

Sexton would like to extend a thank you to Brian Fonseca and Samantha Sproull for the opportunity to wheel their lightning sprint and he would like to thank their team sponsors for making it possible. They are the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, Foothill Tractor & Heavy Equipment, KB Rod Benders, and MJK Auto Sales.

GAS Chassis PR