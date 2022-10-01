Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, Including the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 to Move Ahead One Week in 2023

Race of Champions Series management, in conjunction with Lake Erie Speedway have adjusted the dates for the 2023 version Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, the new dates will be Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17.

“We have been looking at making this change in regard to the weather, which will give us more options in the Fall if we face inclement weather,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “With all of the commitments we have we understand that things have to change and that we have to adapt. This is just another step in that regard to move us forward.”

Friday, September 15: Practice will take place on Friday, September 23, with gates opening at 12:00 pm (Noon) and practice from 3:00 pm until dusk for all divisions with the Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series being featured in a 20-lap feature to kick the weekend off in exciting fashion.

Saturday, September 16; Racing will include the Race of Champions Asphalt Sportsman Modified Series in a 73-lap saluting the Modified “250 on Sunday. The Race of Champions Super Stock Series will compete in a 40-lap event that will complete their season. Joining the card on Saturday, will be the FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series and the TQ Midgets. The Race of Champions Late Model Series and “Rocket Performance” 602 Sportsman Modifieds will also be on hand to compete. Gates will open at 10:00 am, with practice beginning at 12:00 pm (Noon) and qualifying beginning at 2:30 pm. There will be activities for the “KIDS RoC” Race of Champions Kids Club during the event festivities.

Sunday, September 17; The featured event will be the running of the 73rd annual Lucas Oil “Race of Champions 250”. The event features 250 exciting laps of action for racing enthusiasts and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event to take place each year in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500, truly making the race “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing”. The TQ Midgets will run the 4th Annual “Harry Macy Classic 29”. The Race of Champions FOAR Score Dash Four Cylinder Dash and Race of Champions Street Stock Series will also be on the card. Gates will open at 9:00 am, with practice beginning at 11:30 am and qualifying beginning at 1:15 pm.

All events will be detailed in future releases, specific to the division and the event, however, this will be the biggest racing weekend in the region with the ability to include race fans.

Tickets may be purchased for the weekend and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at www.lakeeriespeedway.com. In the event that there is inclement weather, the event will be postponed to 2023.

Hotel deals remain at the following locations;

Holiday Inn Erie

2260 Downs Drive

Erie, PA 16509

Toll Free: 800-465-4329 Local: 814-205-0271

Booking Information: To get special “Race of Champions Weekend Rate” please call the hotel’s toll free number or local line. A link will be provided when available.

Booking Link: To get special “Race of Champions Weekend Rate” please call the hotel’s local line. A link will be provided when available. Use code “RoC”.

ROC PR