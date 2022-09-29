Dale Earnhardt Jr. Explains His Funny Tweets

Dale Earnhardt Jr. just dug back in his Twitter archives and explained the backstory to 8 of his wildest, most random Tweets from over the years ?. Dale was the first NASCAR driver to ever take part in Twitter’s series, “#BehindTheTweets.”

See here for Dale’s “#BehindTheTweets” video: https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1570783669777752065

Some of Dale’s funniest explanations are below, and it’s clear he loves to have a good time ?:

Tweet from 1/13/2018: My wife is taking me to a brunch. What happens there?

“Apparently you drink mimosas. And so that part was fun… (especially) anytime before noon and you have a reason.”

Tweet from 12/26/2017: I’m glad there’s a week buffer between Christmas and NYE for those of us who wanna tie a few more on before the New Year. ?

“I love that week. There’s no responsibilities at all. If you want to party or drink that week all the way through New Year’s, you can!”

Tweet from 7/28/2022: Opens twitter and sees Kyle Petty is trending. Makes note to self to try and give Kyle Petty context when I see him tomorrow. ??

“I was having a conversation on my podcast and in the middle of the conversation, “what the f does kyle petty have to do with this?” comes blurting out of my mouth. Everybody started talking about it on the internet and we made a t-shirt that says “what the f does kyle petty have to do with this?” Now, Kyle has to sign these t-shirts at the race track when he sees them because everybody is buying them.”

Tweet from 7/11/2022: Was playing video games last night and met a random player using my name as his tag. I was also using my real name as a tag. I introduced myself. “Hey Dale Jr it’s me. Or you. Im Dale Jr.” but, he didn’t believe me

“The guy didn’t believe it was me. He just mumbled something and went in the other direction. I wish I could’ve gotten through.”

Tweet from 7/27/2022: Post race, I went straight to Broadway and raised hell till 4am to celebrate our determined efforts. ? ?

“So, we were in Nashville broadcasting a race. We had these rain delays that lasted forever. I had promised my wife that I would meet her on Broadway and we were gonna party. I guess finally right around midnight I arrive at Broadway and I come in sober as a goat and they are ripping and tearing and having a lot of fun. And I had to really catch up fast… Nashville is the best town to have fun in. Yeah, we raised hell until 4am!”

@DaleJr is a gem on the timeline (2.5 million followers) and he absolutely loves being active on Twitter: “I’ve been on Twitter a long time and certainly have enjoyed my experience (on the platform) and it’s fun to relive some of these Tweets.”

For reference, some other athletes to appear on #BehindTheTweets include the Antetokounmpo family (2022), Ja Morant (2022), Patrick Mahomes (2019), Dwyane Wade (2019), Joel Embiid (2018) and many more.