Bryce Menzies Claims Overall Victory at SCORE Baja 400 as Toyo Tires Wins in Three Classes

Bryce Menzies and Toyo Tires® took the overall win at the SCORE Baja 400 desert race, completing back-to-back wins in the Trophy Truck class after previously winning in 2021. Christopher Polvoorde also finished on top of the podium in the Trophy Truck Spec class and is leading in championship points. In addition, Vildosola Racing also claimed victory in the Trophy Truck Legends class and is leading in championship points.

The Baja 400 is a treacherous and unforgiving 400-mile course through Baja California, Mexico. This is the third of the four-race 2022 SCORE World Desert Championship. Menzies has qualified first for the Baja 1000 coming up in mid-November after this monumental win. Christopher Polvoorde and Vildosola Racing are one race away in their bid for a championship in their respective classes.

Menzies and his #7 Red Bull / Toyo Tires / KMC Wheels AWD Mason Motorsports Trophy Truck qualified second at the Baja 400. At race mile 200, Menzies’ Trophy Truck lost front drive entering the later stages of the race. Unphased, Menzies willed the truck to the finish line winning with an overall time of seven hours, 59 minutes, and 26 seconds. He relied on championship-winning Toyo® Open Country M/T®-R tires to achieve the top step on the podium.

“I am so happy to come away with another win down in Baja!” said Bryce Menzies. “It takes so much effort from everyone on our team to make this happen, I couldn’t surround myself with better people. Now, we focus on the Baja 1000.”

“This was a phenomenal result for Toyo Tires, claiming three victories over the weekend” said Stan Chen, senior manager, events, sponsorships and motorsports, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “It was a determined drive from Bryce to secure his second consecutive win at the Baja 400. With Polvoorde and Vildosola Racing leading in championship points and Menzies to start on pole, the Baja 1000 will be a great finale to the SCORE race series.”