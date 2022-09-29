Andersen Promotions Announces Partnership Extension with TRS

Andersen Promotions today announced the continuation of a partnership with the Castrol Toyota Racing Series (TRS) in New Zealand through 2025 which affords drivers opportunities during the racing off-season to sharpen their skills in preparation for 2023 campaigns. Established in 2019, the program opens the doors to the January/February TRS championship and provides TRS competitors an invitation to sample the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires.

For drivers who have completed at least 75% of the rounds in either USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires, the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship or the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, the $7,500 NZD entry fee for the full TRS championship will be waived for up to nine drivers.

From the Road to Indy side, TRS drivers that have completed all five rounds of the championship will be offered free entry and a free set of Cooper tires for the Fall Combine to be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on October 22/23 or the series’ annual Spring Training to take place in early 2023.

“The pandemic impacted our initial partnership due to international travel restrictions, and we look forward to bringing this program back online,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “TRS attracts drivers from around the globe and it’s an excellent training ground during our off-season with plenty of track time and great competition – a perfect precursor to our Spring Training and 2023 calendar kickoff.

“It also allows us to introduce drivers to the Road to Indy with two-day events at either our Fall Combine or Spring Training open tests on whichever level of the ladder is appropriate for them.”

The TRS schedule will visit both the South and North Islands with rounds slated at Highlands Motorsports Park (January 13-15), Teretonga Park Raceway (January 20-22), Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon (January 27-29), Hampton Downs International Motorsports Park (February 3-5) and Taupo International Motorsport Park (February 10-12). The date of the series’ crown jewel – the 67th New Zealand Grand Prix – is still to be confirmed.

"A significant number of high-quality drivers coming up through the ranks are targeting careers in the USA and ultimately a drive in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES," explained TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol.

"The Road to Indy is an established program with outstanding results and it recognizes that a series like TRS is a world class way for young drivers to develop on that pathway. The success of our graduates and the relevance of competing in New Zealand is always at the forefront of our plans and it’s great to be in partnership with the Road to Indy once again."

"Driver development is at the core of our mandate with the Road to Indy, and fostering quality partnerships with organizations like the Toyota Racing Series are a win-win for our current drivers, and those who wish to further their career with the RTI in the United States" added Rob Howden, Road to Indy Series Development Director. "We're enjoying a steady stream of talent coming from New Zealand, and I'm excited to see the names who will make up the next wave. I'm also thrilled for our drivers who will take the opportunity to head Down Under in the off-season to challenge themselves through the TRS's intensive schedule."