Prototype Challenge Racing Brings Out the Kid in Kasemets

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – For veteran racer Tonis Kasemets the 2022 IMSA Prototype Challenge season has been filled with emotion and joy. And to think, it almost ended before it got off the ground.

The 48-year-old Estonian takes a 140-point lead into the season finale Friday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. It will be the final race for the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) machines in the current format before they join GT4 cars next year in the new IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge.

Driving the No. 60 Wulver Racing Ligier JS P320, Kasemets has three wins and a runner-up finish in the four races to date this year. If not for a yeoman’s effort behind the scenes, however, the season-opening victory at Daytona International Speedway would have been Kasemets’ only race. There, he teamed with car owner Bruce Hamilton to win.

“Daytona was (scheduled to be) our farewell race,” Kasemets said. “We ended up winning and our car owner Bruce said, ‘If you find a way to keep going, we keep going.’ It’s good to have friends. We have had a lot of people chip in.”