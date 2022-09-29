FIA needs to have a 'vision of wisdom' for the Super License, says Emerson Fittipaldi

F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi talked to VegasInsider recently and gave his thoughts on FIA's super license requirements, in light of Colton Herta missing out on a chance to race in F1.

Here's a summary of what he said:

The FIA needs to have a 'vision of wisdom' for the Super License

"I think what they have to do, in my opinion, is to have a vision of wisdom."

"What's a vision of wisdom? They know how difficult and how good the championships are. They know they can analyze any championship in the world with wisdom."

"And then, they can be flexible for sure. In my opinion, they have to be flexible to know that the driver that has enough performance, enough racing in a good category, in a competitive category, should be permitted to race."

Sometimes the boundaries of rules can limit opportunities for young drivers to be in F1

"Sometimes the boundaries of rules established can limit the opportunities for young drivers to be in Formula 1."

"And I think that's not what you want for young drivers."

