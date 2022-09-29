One Man Will Have Raced in All Seven IMSA Series By The End of This Weekend – Meet Mark Kvamme

“Racing Le Mans and finishing Le Mans was un-effing believable with Renger!” Kvamme said. “That was amazing. In the IMSA paddock, obviously getting third at Daytona (in 2017) was incredible. Getting third at Watkins Glen (in 2016 with Maro Engel) was a big one. Quite frankly, winning LB Cup last year with Terry was a ton of fun.” In addition to the special results, Kvamme said he’s thoroughly enjoyed racing with the who’s who list of co-drivers including van der Zande, Engel, Felix Rosenqvist, Randy Pobst and Earl Bamber, the latter his teammate when Kvamme made his 2014 debut. “I’ll never forget going over data with Earl and I literally thought he was speaking a foreign language,” Kvamme said with a sheepish laugh. “I had no idea.” After adding MX-5 Cup to his list this weekend, Kvamme has no intention of slowing down. He started his own team (MDK Motorsports) this year in Porsche Carrera Cup, with plans to expand with a WeatherTech Championship GTD entry in 2023. “As I looked at all of this, I said to myself, ‘You know, there’s a lot of great teams out there, but I think for the gentleman driver, I’d like to do something different,’” he said. “That’s why I decided to start our team.” If he starts in January’s Rolex 24, it will be the 10th straight year for Kvamme in the iconic race. “What’s really fun is my 10th one next year,” he said, “will be with my own team in my own car.”