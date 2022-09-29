Under Pressure: DPi Leaders Face Winner-Take-All Scenario

BRASELTON, Ga. – “Pressure makes diamonds.” – Gen. George S. Patton While pressure occasionally brings out the best in people, it also has the ability to break people. Everyone reacts differently to it. The people involved in the winner-takes-all championship battle Saturday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta understand pressure – and they all have their own approach to it. For some, like Tom Blomqvist, it’s part of the job of being a racer. “To me, it doesn’t really change anything,” he said. “Every time I go in the car, I try to do anything I can to get the result. There’s a bit more on the line with this, but it’s just us and them. We need to beat them, and they need to beat us. There’s no point in putting more pressure on yourself than any other race.” Us versus them. That’s what it comes down to Saturday in the 25th annual Motul Petit Le Mans, the season finale for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis will attempt to chase down Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque for the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) driver and team championships. Blomqvist, Jarvis and their No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-05 are 19 points behind Taylor, Albuquerque and their No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05. Three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Brendon Hartley joins the No. 10 Acura as the third driver for Petit, while four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves fills the role for the No. 60 team. Every lap will be meaningful, every pass critical. That level of pressure could reveal the best – or the worst – of the drivers and teams involved. “Every detail is important,” Taylor said. “It’s when you’re under the gun that you have that focus. People ask if I get nervous before races. When you’re not a little bit nervous, you let your guard down and lose that level of focus you’d have if you felt those nerves. If you’re under pressure, your eyes are on the target.” All four drivers involved in the championship battle have experienced similar final-race circumstances. Last year, Taylor and Albuquerque lost the championship to Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr when Nasr held on as Taylor tried to pass him on the final lap of Petit. While they were fighting for the championship, Jarvis was winning the race for Mazda.