World Short Track Championship set for three-day extravaganza with record 10 divisions

The seventh annual World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte will be the ultimate destination for short track racers this fall. Thousands of dollars will be on the line for drivers across a record 10 divisions, Oct. 27-29.

Hundreds of the best short track drivers from across the country will gather to give fans three epic nights of racing with no lack of variety in cars.

Competing in the World Short Track Championship this year will be the:

-FOX Factory Pro (604) Late Models

-Chevrolet Performance 602 Late Models

-Summit Racing Equipment UMP Modifieds

-Hoosier Racing Tire Pro Modifieds

-COMP Cams Monster Mini-Stocks

-DIRTVision Hornets

-VP Racing Fuels Sportsman Modifieds

-SRI Performance Thunder Bombers

-MSD Pro Stocks

-ARP Street Stocks

The Thunder Bombers, a V8-power dirt Stock Car, are a new addition this year and with the Canadian border open, several Sportsman Modified and Pro Stock drivers from up north will be making their way south after the 50th Running of NAPA Super DIRT Week, Oct. 3-9, to compete in the World Short Track Championship. The event will also determine the champions for the DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock Series.

The revamped event format unveiled last year returns for 2022, featuring Championship Qualifier Features on Thursday night for the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds and Pro Stocks. Then, Heat Races, Last Chance Showdowns and the first round of Hornet Features completes Friday night’s program, while the remaining Last Chance races and Features for all divisions closes out the event on Saturday night.

The Driver Appreciation Pit Party also returns to the schedule on Friday night after racing concludes, featuring music and a bonfire to complete the evening.

Pre-registration is now open for all divisions through Tuesday, Oct. 25. Every driver who pre-registers, regardless of division, will receive one additional entry into the drawing for a brand-new Chevy Performance 604 Crate engine at Saturday’s drivers meeting.

DRIVER REGISTRATION

Rules and procedures for all divisions, purses, a complete event schedule, ticket/pit pass/camping prices, and other various event information is now available in the competitor guide, linked below.

COMPETITOR GUIDE

For tickets to the World Short Track Championship, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap of the event live on DIRTVision – either at DIRTVision.com or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

DIRTcar Series PR