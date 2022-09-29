Daniel Dye - Salem Preview

Track: Salem Speedway

Location: Salem, Indiana

Date: Saturday, October 1

Race: 4:00 PM ET

Length: 200 Laps

Coverage: MAVTV, FloRacing, ARCAracing.com

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye heads to Salem Speedway for the first time in his racing career, for the ARCA Menards Series Herr's Snacks 200 on Saturday afternoon October 1.

- Dye will drive the Solar-Fit, Halifax Health, KIX Country No. 43 Chevrolet SS for GMS Racing in Saturday's 200-lap event.

- Daniel is currently second in ARCA Menards Series point standings after 18 of 20 races. A mere 5-points separate DD from the championship lead, currently held by Nick Sanchez.

- Among drivers who have started all 18-races in 2022, Daniel holds the best average finishing position of 5.94. The No. 43 Chevy has led 457 laps so far this season.

- Coverage from the 0.555-mile high-banked bullring Salem Speedway can be found on MAVTV and FloRacing, with the green flag scheduled for 4:00 PM ET.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.

GMS Racing PR