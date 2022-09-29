Matt McCarthy Places 12th in the Glenn Howard Classic at Perris

Matt McCarthy steered his number 28M USAC/CRA Sprint Car to a 12th place finish in the annual Glenn Howard Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway on September 17th. The finish kept the Riverside, California driver in the 10th place spot in the season-long series point standings.

McCarthy and his teammate Logan Williams were among the 24 drivers in action for the mid-September race. After being the fast qualifier one month earlier on the Riverside County half-mile clay Oval, McCarthy turned in another good qualifying effort. This time he was six fastest of the 24 cars on hand with a 16.532. Yorba Linda California’s Williams was not far behind as he stopped the clocks in 16.681. That was the 11th best time of the night.



Williams was the first of the two on the track for heat race action. He started on the inside of row two in the first heat and was battling for the fourth-place spot through the first four circuits. When he got into turn one on lap five, he clipped the cushion entering the corner. His car was thrown into a series of nasty airborne flips that launched him into the turn-one billboards. The young driver climbed out uninjured but the #5W car sustained enough damage that it was done for the night.

McCarthy was up in the 3rd and final heat race in which she started in the fifth position. He battled for 4th most of the way through the 10 lapper but in the end, he had to settle for the fifth place position.

For the Glen Howard 30-lap memorial main event, McCarthy was starting in the eighth spot which is outside of row four. He stayed in that spot through the first half of the exciting race. He was still there when a yellow flag came out on lap 16. As the cars circled the track under caution conditions, McCarthy suddenly darted down into the work area with a flat left rear tire. The Flowdynamics crew immediately jumped on it and got him back onto the track in plenty of time before racing resumed. However, he would have to restart at the back due to stopping.

From the back, McCarthy raced his head off. He passed numerous cars and when the checkered flag ended the race, he had moved all the way back up to 12th position. It was an impressive display that if he had some more laps, would have produced an even better result.

This Saturday night, October 1st, McCarthy, and Williams were supposed to be back in action at Perris Auto Speedway. However, that race was canceled due to a large concert taking up all the fairground’s parking. Therefore, the Flowdynamics duo will not be on the track until Saturday, October 8th when the series makes its second-ever appearance at the Mohave Valley Raceway in Arizona.

After Mohave Valley, there will only be two weekends and five total race dates left on the USAC/CRA schedule. On October 28th and 29th there will be two nights of racing at the 55th Annual Western World Championships at the Cocopah Speedway. The following weekend the series will close out the campaign when it returns to Perris for the 26th Heimark Anheuser Busch/Budweiser Oval Nationals on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Both of those events will pay full points for the USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars each night.

When you are at a race that the Flowdynamics drivers are competing in, be sure to head down to the pits to meet McCarthy and Williams and pick up one of their fine-looking team shirts.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR