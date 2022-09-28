Kenko Miura ready for EuroNASCAR return with own team

Kenko Miura, the first Japanese to ever race in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, is back! The experienced driver will hit the track at Circuit Zolder in Belgium with his own team after a worthy experience in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in the US at Mid-Ohio. The veteran has been part of the European NASCAR series since 2017 but missed the last two seasons due to Covid-19 restrictions. Miura is looking forward to being back at Zolder and fighting for the Challenger Trophy with Team Japan NEEDS24.



The Tokyo native competed in 29 EuroNASCAR PRO and 17 EuroNASCAR 2 races so far. In his career topped the Challenger Trophy in EuroNASCAR PRO already in 2018. Fielding his own team will be a whole new challenge for Miura, who will undertake the team owner role for the first time.



“In recent years, I haven’t been racing due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Miura. “But I made a dream come true this year by participating in a US NASCAR race. This experience added great value to my racing career. Now I’m back in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with my own team. I thank the NWES and all the teams I raced for in the past for all those opportunities. My goal is to add even more international flair to the series as a Japanese owner and driver. I know it’s a tough challenge. I won the Challenger Trophy once and still want to improve. I’m looking forward to the race at Circuit Zolder, a fun track and I hope that it will be the foundation of my full-time comeback in NWES for 2023.”



Miura started strong into his EuroNASCAR PRO career back in 2017 with a solid ninth place at the Raceway Venray oval – his sole top-10 finish in the NWES premier division so far. Several times, the Tokyo native was close to making another step into the top-10 with strong races at Brands Hatch, Tours and Hockenheim. With his professional, open minded and kind personality, Miura is a very well welcomed addition to the EuroNASCAR paddock. With all his experience, the Japanese will for sure make the next step and build up a strong team for the future.



The NASCAR GP Belgium will take place at Circuit Zolder on October 8-9. The event will kick off with the Club Challenge and a spectacular parade in Heusden-Zolder on Thursday October 6. All races will be broadcasted live on the EuroNASCAR Youtube channel, on Motorsport.tv and many other broadcasting services across the globe.

NWES PR