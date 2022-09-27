DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Salem Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Taylor Gray makes his second career ARCA Menards Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway; his 13th ARCA National start this season.

Last time out, the 17-year-old netted a podium finish at Bristol Motor Speedway — tying his career-best result at "The Last Great Colosseum."

Gray and Crew Chief Chad Johnston have made one previous appearance together at Salem Speedway. The pair qualified second before a cut tire during the race sent him down the order, eventually finishing 11th.

In his third year of part-time competition, the Ford Performance driver has matched his 2021 average finish of 5.4 while netting a career-high three wins.

