Kevin Lacroix Crowned 2022 Nascar Pinty’s Vice-Champion!

Kevin Lacroix was crowned NASCAR Pinty's Vice-Champion in the season finale at Delaware Speedway on Sunday. It was a season of highs and lows for the driver of the #74 NAPA Auto Parts |Lacroix Tuning | Valvoline car. However, he drew positive conclusions.

"As a team, we struggled with bad lucks that were out of our hands this season," he explained. "However, we also had several highlights, such as our wins at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Toronto and ICAR."

He was hoping for a fourth win in the Pinty's Fall Brawl, the 250-lap event that closed the season last Sunday, but he ended up in third place. "Although a driver is always aiming for the win, I'm happy with my position because I had fun in the race," said Lacroix.

After posting the 12th fastest time in the qualifying session earlier in the day, he made a remarkable comeback through the field during the race. "After I got back up to the leaders, I fought with the drivers around me, and that was fun."

At the end of the race, Kevin Lacroix was caught up in The Big One; "I was watching the battle between the #9 (Brandon Watson) and Raphaël Lessard. I thought it was Watson who was going to be destabilized after a collision, and I was going to take advantage of it with Lessard to pass. However, Lessard lost control of his car after I hit him while trying to avoid him. He spun out, and I was able to avoid the worst of it."

He concluded by stating, "I'm proud of my season. We missed the title by a hair yet again, but our team was on top of their game when things were going well. I am especially proud of our ICAR win, as it was my first time representing NAPA Auto Parts on the top step of the podium."

Kevin Lacroix will be back in NASCAR Pinty's next season.

Kevin Lacroix PR