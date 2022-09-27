Tommy Krawczyk, Race of Champions Super Stock Series; Sam Fullone, Race of Champions Late Model Series; Nick Robinson, Race of Champions Foar Score Four Cylinder Dash Series

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend kicked off this past Saturday in North East, Pa., at Lake Erie Speedway.

Jake Lutz of Hamburg, N.Y., went to victory lane in the 72-lap PID&C Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series race. Lutz held off defending event champion, Andy Jankowiak of Tonawanda, N.Y., while Tommy Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., came home third. Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., finished fourth and was declared the Series Champion, his first in Race of Champions competition.

During post-race inspection, the car driven by Lutz was found to have an illegal transmission component. A post-race penalty was assessed. The penalty is a loss of all race winnings and championship points earned during the event. The winnings will be divided equally amongst point fund recipients and distributed in January at the champions celebration.

Tommy Krawczyk of Orchard Park, N.Y., drove to victory in the Race of Champions Super Stock Series event. Krawczyk topped Jacob Christman of Walnutport, Pa., and TJ Cochrane of Cheektowaga, N.Y., who ended up third. It was the second time Krawczyk earned a victory in the Super Stock portion of the Weekend.

Tommy Barron of Ontario, N.Y., scored his third Race of Champions Super Stock Series championship. He leads all drivers in Series Championships.

Sam Fullone of North Collins, N.Y., went back to victory lane in the Race of Champions Late Model Series. Fullone passed Joe Mancuso of Buffalo, N.Y., and held him off for the victory. Dave Heitzhaus of Strykersville, N.Y., finished third. Eldon King, III of Freedom, N.Y., won the Series championship, his second division title.

Nick Robinson of Elmira, N.Y., raced to victory lane on back-to-back nights. Winning the opening round of the “Dash Series Triple Challenge” for the Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series over Joey Bevacqua of Rome, Pa., and Joe Pettinelli of Rome, N.Y.

On Saturday, Robinson started 16th and worked his to the front to win over Andrew Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, N.Y., and Justin Phillips of Keystone Heights, Fla.

The “Dash Series Triple Challenge” including the Fred Rounds Cup will conclude when the remainder of the event is run on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Andrew Lewis, Jr. of Ontario, N.Y., claimed the Race of Champions “Rocket Performance” 602 Sportsman Modified Series victory and series crown, his second. Lewis, Jr., outran Andrew Cook of West Henrietta, N.Y., and Alyssa Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., for the victory.

Tim Garlock of Kenmore, N.Y., won the added “FOAR Score” Street Stock dash. Nik Welshans of West Seneca, N.Y., finished 2nd and Tim Welshans of South Wales, N.Y., finished 3rd.

Full results from Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend and the 71st Annual Race of Champions 250 can be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/schedules/event/406266

ROC PR