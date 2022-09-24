Moles Drives Toyota To Eldora Winner’s Circle

Cannon McIntosh appeared to be the dominant car on the night, but it was rookie Mitchel Moles who took the checkered flag in winning the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ BeFour The Crowns 25-lap feature at Eldora Speedway, Friday.

The victory is the second for Moles, who currently leads the USAC Rookie of the Year standings. The CB Industries Toyota driver previously won at Jefferson County Speedway in July.

The night began with McIntosh moving to the lead from his starting spot on the outside of the front row. Behind him, Moles would quickly climb up from his sixth starting position and battle Bryant Wiedeman for second with Moles prevailing.

By lap 10, McIntosh had stretched out a 2.254 second lead over Moles, with Wiedeman in third and series point leader Buddy Kofoid climbing up to fourth.

McIntosh led through the midway point and appeared to be on the way to his 13th national midget feature win of the season when his race quickly came to an end after catching the turn one wall with his right rear and flipping over. He was able to quickly climb from the car but was done for the night.

On the restart, Moles would assume the point position and settled in comfortably upfront, pulling out to a 2.396-second lead before a caution would wave with just three laps remaining.

Moles quickly pulled away after taking the green flag, while Keith Kunz Motorsports teammates Wiedeman and Kofoid were in a fierce battle for second with Kofoid throwing a slider to take the position on lap 23. Wiedeman wasn’t done yet, though, as he would slide Kofoid back on the final lap for second, 1.107 seconds behind Moles. Kofoid would finish third, with Chris Windom in fourth and Alex Bright placing fifth. Moles’ victory came in his first-ever run at Eldora.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series is back in action at Eldora Speedway Saturday night for the 40th running of the Four Crown Nationals, which will pay $10,000 to win.

Quotes:

Mitchell Moles, CB Industries Toyota: “(On not having previously raced at the track) I had never seen any prior conditions, never saw it any other way. I just race the track with the dirt that’s there and try to make speed however you can. CB Industries gave me a great car tonight. I can’t thank them enough, along with Toyota, Pristine Auction, NOS Energy Drink, KC Drywall, and everyone who’s on board with this team. I really needed this one to get us going again. We got one done.”

TRD PR