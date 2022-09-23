Western Midget Racing Races Back to Antioch Speedway on Saturday

Antioch Speedway at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds will host the open wheel action of the Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction for the third time in 2022 on Saturday night. The championship night for the Wingless Sprint Cars and Mini Stocks is also on tap along with Hobby Stocks and Hard Tops / Vintage Valley Sportsman.

Pit gates open at 2pm while the spectator gates open at 4pm. Race fans can also check out the racing on www.AntiochSpeedway.TV

Oakley’s Bryant Bell is the highest point earner over the two WMR appearances this season at his home track. Bell finished fourth in April followed by a runner-up performance in June. Bell will be battling for his third-career series win in the No. 09 owned by Boscacci Racing and sponsored by Toyota Walnut Creek.

Points leader Blake Bower of Brentwood earned the June Antioch triumph, one of his 11 wins this year during his 2021 title defense in the No. 9 Orland Public Auto Auction entry. French Camp’s Sage Bordenave earned car owner Kevin Felkins a win in April as well.

A tight points battle has developed for second in the standings with Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse, Peoria, Ariz.’ Cory Brown, and Bell separated by just six points. Hawse has a best finish of third this season at Antioch in the No. 20 Sunland Wood Products machine.

Lodi’s Nate Wait has four podium finishes this year in the No. 20w machine and will look for his first WMR win from fifth in the championship. Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell is arguably the most improved driver in the series with a victory on his mind driving into Antioch in the No. 96x, carrying new sponsorship from Pepper Supply Co. and Price Rite Restaurant Equipment.

Teams who travel from more than 240 miles to compete will be eligible for a part of the $400 in road warrior money offered at each round this season.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

Car construction details are available at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or find the series on Facebook!

WMR PR