Race of Champions Kids Club “Kids Roc” to Have Activities at Lake Erie Speedway During Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race Ofchampions Weekend- Kids Roc to Deliver Pledge During 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 “Pre-race

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend will once again have a full slate of racing on the track as well as “Kids RoC” activities off the track, highlighted by the children delivering the Pledge of Allegiance on Sunday during pre-race ceremonies for the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250.

Coloring, painting, ice cream sundaes have all been a part of activities in the past, with coloring and poster designs slated for this weekends event.

“The Kids RoC program is something we are looking to continue and expand,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “These youthful attendees and participants our the future of our sport in many regards and it is great to engage them now. We look forward to them reciting the pledge of allegiance on Sunday, they always do a great job.”

Tickets may be purchased for the weekend and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at www.lakeeriespeedway.com.

If you are planning to attend the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend and camp at the facility, spots are being sold at the track for the designated camping areas. Tickets and camping spots for the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend are available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office 814.725.3303.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Friday, September 23; Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend; the 72nd Annual Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROX PR