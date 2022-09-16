Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams Racing in Glenn Howard Memorial Saturday

After four weeks off, the Ontario, California-based Flowdynamics Sprint Car team, which is comprised of Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams, will return to action in Saturday’s 14th Annual Glenn Howard Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway. The competition will be the first for the two veteran drivers since the California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night at Perris on August 20th. Spectator gates at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval will open at 5:00 p.m. and racing will commence at 7:00.

The team returns to the track that is located about 75 miles east of Los Angeles after having mixed results there at the last race. To start off the night, McCarthy, who makes his home in Riverside, California, set the fastest time in qualifying with a sizzling 16.845. It was his first ever fast time and it could not have come on a better night. The California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night features a lot of extra money up for grabs. McCarthy grabbed some of it when he pocketed $1000.00 for the Billy Wilkerson Fast Time Award. If that was not enough, a few minutes later he won the Junior Kurtz/Bill Simpson Trophy Dash. That dash was comprised of four separate three-lap races with the four fastest qualifiers. When the checkered flag waved over the last one, McCarthy had scored more points than his three foes and took the win that paid $2000.00.

For the main event, McCarthy started seventh. In storybook fashion, he would have won the main event as well, but that did not happen. Early in the race, he was battling to get into the top five when contact was made with another car and he stopped on the track. He had to go to the back for the restart and ended up 13th.

Williams night ended just after it started with a violent crash in turn four in qualifying. The Yorba Linda, California racer walked away from the incident uninjured, but his car suffered heavy damage and it was through for the night.

Each Flowdynamics driver has started four of the five A main events at Perris this year and each has two top 10 finishes. Williams recorded his best Perris finish when he placed fifth on June 25th. McCarthy’s best finish this year at the team’s home track was a 7th at the March 26th season opener. That is his overall best finish of the year (all tracks combined). Williams best overall finish came at the Bakersfield Speedway when he placed fourth on May 14th.

Despite his qualifying tumble, Williams remained fifth in the series championship standings. McCarthy is currently 10th.

The two teammates will get one week off before returning to Perris on October 1st. From there it will be on to Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway on October 8th. After that, there will be a total of five dates left in the year. They start with two nights of action at the 55th Annual Western World Championships at the Cocopah Speedway on October 28th and 29th. The following weekend they will return to Perris to wrap up the season at the 26th Heimark Anheuser Busch/Budweiser Oval Nationals on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Both of those events will pay full points for the USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars each night.

Adult tickets to see the Flowdynamics drivers in action on Saturday are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6 to 12, it is just $5.00. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

