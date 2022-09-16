Friday, Sep 16

DGR ARCA Menards Series Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Dead On Tools Mustang

Start: 3rd

Finish: 3rd

Taylor Gray qualified third for the Bush’s Beans 200 and maintained pace there throughout the opening stage despite battling a very loose Ford Mustang. The young driver was still running third when he spun with 79 laps remaining which brought out the caution and served as the second stage break. The team made adjustments to tighten up the Dead On Tools Mustang and Gray restarted the final leg of the race from 13th. The 17-year-old quickly set his sights forward and was running fourth when the caution flag waved to set up a green-white-checkered finish. Gray would ultimately bring the car home in third.
 

Andrés Peréz de Lara, No. 51 Empereon-Constar Latam Mustang

Start: 16th

Finish: 7th

Andrés Peréz de Lara made his debut at "The Last Great Colosseum," qualifying 16th for the Bush's Beans 200. Within ten laps, the 17 year old had marched his way into 12th position, holding steady until the end of the first mandatory stage break. Using the restart to his advantage, Peréz de Lara climbed two more spots, eclipsing the Top-10 by Lap 110. Restarting in ninth following the second stage break, Peréz de Lara continued to climb the leaderboard. The Mexico City native reached as high as sixth in the races final stage - eventually finishing in seventh place in his first career ARCA Menards Series appearance.
 

Next event: Herr's Snacks 200 at Salem Speedway in Salem, Indiana on October 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

DGR PR

