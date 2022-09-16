DGR ARCA Menards Series Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Andrés Peréz de Lara, No. 51 Empereon-Constar Latam Mustang
Start: 16th
Finish: 7th
Andrés Peréz de Lara made his debut at "The Last Great Colosseum," qualifying 16th for the Bush's Beans 200. Within ten laps, the 17 year old had marched his way into 12th position, holding steady until the end of the first mandatory stage break. Using the restart to his advantage, Peréz de Lara climbed two more spots, eclipsing the Top-10 by Lap 110. Restarting in ninth following the second stage break, Peréz de Lara continued to climb the leaderboard. The Mexico City native reached as high as sixth in the races final stage - eventually finishing in seventh place in his first career ARCA Menards Series appearance.