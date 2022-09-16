Eddie Tafoya Jr. Is Rested and Ready for Saturday’s Perris Auto Speedway Sprint Car Race

After an unplanned break in the schedule and a quick, relaxing trip to Hawaii, Eddie Tafoya Jr. will return to the sprint car wars when the USAC/CRA Series visits Perris Auto Speedway for the Glenn Howard Memorial this Saturday night. The race will be the 18th of the year for the Chino Hills, California-based driver and his sixth at Perris.

Tafoya last raced on August 20th on the same ½-mile clay oval he will be competing on this Saturday night. On that evening, he was the 9th fastest qualifier in the 21-car field. He backed that up with a second-place finish in his heat race. He then led the main event early on before eventually finishing fifth. That finish was Tafoya’s sixth top-five finish in 14 main event starts in the series this year. It also stretched his streak of finishing eighth or better in the series to eight races dating back to April 2nd.

Since that last race, Tafoya and all the other series drivers were scheduled to race at the Bakersfield Speedway on September 3rd. However, blistering temperatures would have made conditions unsafe for fans, drivers, and crews. In addition, the extreme heat would have made it hard to keep the track racy and would have played havoc with tires.

Tafoya, 25, the 2018 PAS Young Gun Champion and 2019 USAC/CRA and USAC Southwest Rookie of the Year, is still near the top of the season-long championship standings. Manning the fourth place spot for most of the season, he enters Saturday’s show at Perris just 23-points out of third and 58-points out of second. Tafoya still has plenty of time to advance higher in the standings. Including Saturday’s race at Perris, there are seven races left before the season ends on November 5th.

After Saturday’s race on the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval, Tafoya will have a week off before returning to the same track on October 1st. The following week he will journey to the Mohave Valley Raceway, which is minutes away from the Colorado River and only about 20 miles from Laughlin on October 8th. On his first ever appearance at that track on April 23rd, Tafoya placed third in the main event.

Tafoya will be back in Arizona to finish the month of October at the 55th Annual Western World at the Cocopah Speedway on October 28th and 29th. At the end of January, Tafoya kicked off his campaign with three straight nights of action on the track which is located near Yuma. After finishing seventh at the season opener and ninth the following night, Tafoya wrapped up that trip with a season-best second-place finish on January 29th.

After Cocopah, he will wrap up his season the following week with three nights of action at the 26th Annual Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway.

