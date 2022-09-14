Wednesday, Sep 14

Daniel Dye - Bristol Preview

Daniel Dye - Bristol Preview

ARCA Menards Series
Thursday, September 15 - 6:30 PM ET
FS1 - MRN - SiriusXM

Driver: Daniel Dye
Hometown: Deland, Florida
Birthday: December 4, 2003
Series: ARCA Menards Series
Vehicle: #43 GMS Racing Chevrolet SS
Crew Chief: Chad Bryant
Owner: Maury Gallagher
Primary Sponsors: Champion Container, Heise LED

ARCA Menards Series
2022 Statistics:
Points: 2nd
Top 5: 11
Top 10: 15
Poles: 1
Starts: 17
Avg Finish: 6.0

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
Location: Bristol, TN
Date: Thursday, September 15
Race: 6:30 ET
Length: 200 Laps
Coverage: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM (XM channel 391, online channel 981), ARCARacing.com, FOX Sports App

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye heads to Tennessee for round 18 of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season. Bristol Motor Speedway host's the Bush's Beans 200 on Thursday evening.

- Champion Container returns as the primary sponsor of the white No. 43 Chevy at Bristol, with Heise LED and Race to Stop Suicide also onboard.

- Dye raced at Bristol last fall with GMS Racing, qualifying third and finishing 12th.

- Daniel currently sits second in ARCA points, 12 from the lead with three races remaining.

- The Bush's Beans 200 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship is set for 6:30 pm ET on Thursday, September 15, and will be televised live on FS1. The race will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the Motor Racing Network nationwide and on Sirius XM Radio Channel 391.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.

Daniel Dye PR

Speedway Digest Staff

