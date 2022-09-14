It’s a Blue Ribbon Showing For Tim Crawley At Clay County Fair Speedway

Elevating his win total to 49 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Tim Crawley held on for victory at Iowa’s Clay County Fair Speedway during Tuesday’s Deberg Concrete Battle of the Blue Ribbon. Wheeling the Ronnie Pitts Motorsports No. 1x from the right of the front row, Crawley outdueled fellow tour veteran Wayne Johnson through the first two turns. Chased on the cushion by Blake Hahn, the No. 52 traded the runner-up spot with Wayne Johnson through three and four. Able to run under the No. 2c, Blake went to work running down Crawley. Slowed working Lap 4, the race resumed with Johnson again going after the runner-up position. This time in one and two, the result was Hahn, again, able to turn under for silver. Into traffic with 10 laps complete, Crawley went to work on the back markers with Hahn looming. Into the mix a couple of laps later, all it was going to take was one mistake to shuffle the podium. Keeping the pair at bay, Crawley used slower cars to his inside as rolling roadblocks to put distance back on his pursuers. Easing down the track to the middle groove as the race worked to the final seven laps, the shift in line opened the door for Hahn. Shooting to the curb off the second turn, Blake pulled nearly even with Tim for the lead, but a slip of the right rear off the backstretch allowed the No. 1x the breathing room needed to land his third victory of the season and first National Tour triumph in the state of Iowa. On the run through traffic, Crawley said, “I wasn’t sure if it was going to take any rubber, but it did, and when I caught that first lapped car, I kept thinking was all it’s going to take is one bobble, and I knew someone was on me. The line was so thin; you’d be in the dust, so when Blake run up beside me, I had to get my elbows up.” Winning by 0.667-seconds over Hahn, the show position went to Wayne Johnson for his 171st podium finish. Matt Covington crossed fourth with Kyler Johnson fifth. Landon Britt crossed sixth, followed by Minnesota’s Christopher Thram. Eighth to Chris Martin, ninth to Jason Martin, with Iowa’s Riley Goodno making up the top ten. Tuesday’s field consisted of 26 competitors. SCE Gaskets Heat Races were topped by Blake Hahn, Tim Crawley, and Wayne Johnson. The BMRS B-Feature went to Brandon Anderson, who spent the first part of the night dealing with engine issues. The overall quick time was Blake Hahn at 14.087-seconds to establish the ASCS Track Record at Clay County Fair Speedway. Up next, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps invade Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. for the $10,000 to win, Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial, happening September 15, 16, and 17. Information, tickets, and directions are online at http://www. lucasoilspeedway.com. The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition. For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month. For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).