Timothy Peters Joins R&S Race Cars for the Triple Crown at Martinsville Speedway

R&S Race Cars announced today that Timothy Peters will return to his Late Model roots with his first crew chief, Marcus Richmond, to compete in the Triple Crown ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on September 24. R&S Race Cars will also field entries for Jonathan Shafer and Conner Jones in the prestigious event.

Peters and R&S Race Cars co-owner Richmond go back a long way in their racing history, 22 years to be exact. This month they will reunite for what could be Peter’s final race and another chance at winning a coveted grandfather clock in the Solid Rock/PepperJack Kennels/Dreamworks Toyota Camry.

“I’m excited for the weekend coming up at Martinsville,” Peters said. “Marcus and I started a journey 22 plus years ago and we’ve made a good name for ourselves in that period of time, both together and separately. In what could possibly be my last racing journey I felt that it potentially needed to come to a close with my best friend. It takes a lot of great people to make this happen and I’m looking forward to working with Marcus, the R&S crew and our sponsors. Martinsville is a place we both have had a lot of success.”

“Timothy and I have been talking about him racing this year at Martinsville,” said Richmond. “He always asked me how much money it would take. I told him that if it weren’t for him, I would not be where I am today and would not have had the accomplishments in my career without him. We have won this race twice together (2005 and 2017) and I feel grateful to be his co-owner and crew chief at Martinsville. I never thought I would be able to do something like this to repay my best friend for the journey we have had together racing the last 22 years.

“Of course, we could not have done this without the support of sponsors like Kirk and Lynette Ipock with Solid Rock Carriers, Marty & Misty Melo with PepperJack Kennels and Dreamworks for the beautiful wrap for our Camry. We never take for granted the people who support grassroots racing because this is where dreams begin for many young drivers, and sometimes it’s where a driver comes back to finish out his career.”

Shafer will compete in the No. 91 PepperJack Kennels/Solid Rock/Dreamworks Toyota Camry, while Conner Jones will pilot the No. 44 Jones Utilities Toyota Camry under the lights at the historic half- mile speedway.

R&S Race Cars have built 13 of the cars competing at Martinsville this month, including the team’s three entries with Peters, Shafer and Jones.



Timothy Peters PR