With the 2022 King of the Baggers series finale this weekend, we wanted to share the latest “Inside Indian Motorcycle Racing” video. The piece fully recaps the dramatic action at the last round in Brainerd. You may recall, it was Brainerd where Bobby Fong made the incredible inside pass on Tyler O’Hara and captured his first bagger racing victory. The race was nothing short of boring, with oil leakage, a disqualification, crashed riders, delays, and ultimately rain concluding the Main after three laps.
In this video, viewers get an inside look to all the action, along with compelling interview insights from Tyler O’Hara, S&S and Indian Motorcycle Racing team members.
It’s winner-take-all in Jersey. HD vs IMC. David vs Goliath. This is what racing is all about….
It’ll be a fun one!