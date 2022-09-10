Keegan Kincaid Wraps Up 2022 Season With Pro 2 World Championship Podium in Crandon

Sunday’s action saw Kincaid back on the box, placing third in the standalone Pro 2 World Championship race that kicked off the day. From a front row starting spot towards the outside, Kincaid got a clean jump, slid his way to the inside line, and slotted into third. While he’d give up the spot briefly, Kincaid would climb back into third around another competitor’s damaged truck and maintain the podium place through the competition caution and to the checkered flag. He’d return to the track for the final race of the season, the World Cup race that pit Pro 4 and Pro 2 trucks against one another; against a field of more than 20 total trucks, Kincaid would maintain a top 10 spot in the final standings, coming home eighth overall and fifth among Pro 2 entrants.

“Before anything else, I’d like to say thanks to everybody who supported us all season long,” said Kincaid. “It’s been a challenging year in many ways, and our results haven’t always shown our speed just what everybody on this race team has put into this truck. But our sponsors and fans have all stuck by us and given us so much support, and that means the world. Our results to end the season at Crandon are closer to where we expect to be, and we’ll build off that to get back on top of the box and fight for more titles in 2023!”