Keegan Kincaid Wraps Up 2022 Season With Pro 2 World Championship Podium in Crandon
Professional off-road racer and 2021 Championship Off-Road Pro 2 title winner Keegan Kincaid wrapped up his 2022 racing season with a set of strong results at Crandon International Off-Road Raceway over the weekend. Kincaid closed out his points-paying campaign with a fourth place finish in Saturday’s race, before earning a podium finish in the Pro 2 World Championship race on Sunday and a top 10 in the combined World Cup event in the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel Pro 2.
 
Kincaid’s 2021 season wrapped up in the best of ways at Crandon, where he took the title with a Saturday race victory and backed it up with a Sunday World Cup win. As a result, he entered the weekend as a favorite to run up front, and remained competitive throughout the event. Despite suffering cosmetic damage in the high-stakes COR season finale, Kincaid soldiered on to score a fourth place finish, securing seventh place in the final season standings.
 
Sunday’s action saw Kincaid back on the box, placing third in the standalone Pro 2 World Championship race that kicked off the day. From a front row starting spot towards the outside, Kincaid got a clean jump, slid his way to the inside line, and slotted into third. While he’d give up the spot briefly, Kincaid would climb back into third around another competitor’s damaged truck and maintain the podium place through the competition caution and to the checkered flag. He’d return to the track for the final race of the season, the World Cup race that pit Pro 4 and Pro 2 trucks against one another; against a field of more than 20 total trucks, Kincaid would maintain a top 10 spot in the final standings, coming home eighth overall and fifth among Pro 2 entrants.
 
“Before anything else, I’d like to say thanks to everybody who supported us all season long,” said Kincaid. “It’s been a challenging year in many ways, and our results haven’t always shown our speed just what everybody on this race team has put into this truck. But our sponsors and fans have all stuck by us and given us so much support, and that means the world. Our results to end the season at Crandon are closer to where we expect to be, and we’ll build off that to get back on top of the box and fight for more titles in 2023!”
 
With the 2022 campaign in the books, Kincaid will look to return to Championship Off-Road stronger than ever in 2023. Further announcements about the coming season and Kincaid’s future program will be made closer to the coming season.
 
Keegan Kincaid is supported by Lucas Oil, Vision Wheel, Cooper Tire, Battle Approved Motors, Champion Power Equipment, Langlade Ford, Roush Performance Products, Fox Shocks, Impact, Ehren PSP, and VP Racing Fuels. For more information and to stay in the loop, follow Keegan on Facebook and Instagram.
