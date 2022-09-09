Daniel Dye - Kansas Preview

Track: Kansas Speedway

Location: Kansas City, KS

Date: Saturday, September 10

Race: 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 local)

Length: 100 Laps - 150 Miles

Coverage: MAVTV, FloRacing, MRN Radio, SiriusXM (channel 391, online channel 981), ARCAracing.com

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his second career start at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway on Saturday night, driving the GMS Racing No. 43 Race to Stop Suicide, Solar-Fit, KIX Country, Halifax Health Chevrolet SS.

- Dye's first start at Kansas came earlier this season, qualifying sixth and finishing third.

- DD will pilot the white Race to Stop Suicide No. 43 Chevy, with the chassis last run at Michigan International Speedway, where Daniel finished third.

- The 18-year-old Deland, Florida driver is currently second in ARCA Menards Series points, ten from the lead.

- Crew Chief Chad Bryant will call the shots from the pit box for Dye, and Derek Kneeland will spot the No. 43 GMS Racing Chevy.

- The 100-lap, 150-mile ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150 event will air live on MAVTV and FloRacing at 7:00 p.m. eastern. In addition, fans can hear coverage on MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satelite Radio.