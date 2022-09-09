TeamSLR Ready To Defend at The Glen

Connor Mosack returns to the scene of his first career TA2 victory in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli as he and the four-car TeamSLR contingent head to Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International for this weekend’s Franklin Road Apparel Classic at the iconic 3.4-mile, 11-turn road course. Mosack scored his victory in the second race of last September’s Saturday-Sunday TA2 doubleheader at Watkins Glen. He started and finished fourth on Saturday, but by laying down the second-fastest lap of the race, he earned a front-row starting spot for the Sunday race alongside polesitter and defending TA2 champion Rafa Matos. By the time the field reached turn two on Sunday, Mosack had cleared Matos. The 23-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, went on to hold the lead for all 30 laps, taking the checkered flag by .272 of a second ahead of runner-up Tyler Kicera. Mosack is back at The Glen as part of a four-car armada from TeamSLR, the family-owned organization run by Scott Lagasse Sr., and Scott Lagasse Jr. Joining Mosack in the 10th race of the 2022 TA2 season is Chris Liesfeld, back for his third outing with the team this season, along with Dillon Machavern and Justin Marks, both of whom are returning to TeamSLR for the second time. Mosack arrives at The Glen a solid third in the driver standings and atop the leaderboard for the Peter Gregg Foundation Young Gun Award with three races remaining. The driver of the No. 28 Open Eyes/Nacarato Truck Centers/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear Ford Mustang is coming off a strong second-place finish in the series’ most recent race Aug. 6 on the downtown streets of Nashville, Tennessee, where Mosack scored his seventh career TA2 podium and third of the season. He brings that momentum and some added experience at The Glen to this weekend’s event, as Mosack competed in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series races at Watkins Glen three weeks ago. On Aug. 19 in the ARCA race, Mosack was battling for third with three laps to go when he was taken out by another competitor. On Aug. 20 in the Xfinity Series race, Mosack drove from his 13th-place starting spot in the 38-driver field and was battling for a spot among the top-five in the closing laps before having to pit for a shredded tire. Machavern, the 27-year-old from Charlotte, Vermont, will be behind the wheel of the No. 17 UniFirst/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro for the first time since this year’s season-opener at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway, where he qualified eighth and powered his way into the top-five before mechanical gremlins ruined his bid. This weekend marks his milestone 50th career TA2 start since first racing in the series in 2015. Machavern relishes this weekend’s opportunity to race a TA2 car at Watkins Glen, where he has scored multiple victories during his career, including a TA2 win in 2016, and the prestigious Sahlen’s Six-Hour race with powerhouse GTD-class team of Turner Motorsports in 2018. He’ has also scored back-to-back IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge victories at The Glen the past two seasons with co-driver Bill Auberlen. Machavern contested the full TA2 schedule three times in his career with a best result of second in the 2019 championship. Liesfeld, the 47-year-old who calls Richmond, Virginia, home, is ready for his third race of the season behind the wheel of the No. 96 Fields Racing/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro. Liesfeld owns and operates Fields Racing, which has competed in an array of racing disciplines over the years, including Stock Car Championship Series, Spec Miata, SCCA Pro and Trans Am. Liesfeld is making his second TA2 appearance in a row after his 19th-place finish in Nashville last month. His first race this season was Memorial Day weekend at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut. Marks, the 41-year-old from Rocklin, California, is a veteran NASCAR and sportscar racer in his second year as owner of Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, whose drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain each have scored breakthrough victories this season and are currently competing in the NASCAR Playoffs. Marks will be making his third career TA2 start and first at The Glen this weekend, but he is certainly no stranger to the facility. He co-drove a Meyer-Shank Racing GT Daytona-class entry to victory in the 2019 Sahlen’s Six-Hour race and scored another podium in the endurance classic in 2005 among his 10 sportscar outings at the track. He drove his TeamSLR entry to a fourth-place finish from the sixth starting position in the August 2021 Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, and returned to TeamSLR for this year’s July 3 race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, where he charged to a seventh-place finish from the 28th starting position after battling a mechanical issue in practice and qualifying.