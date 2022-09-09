Top Five for Jonathan Browne at Road to Indy Portland Finale

“It was a full weekend out at Portland, but not necessarily the results we were looking for due to some unfortunate bad luck," said Green. "Nevertheless, it’s been such a bountiful season full of learning and accomplishments. It’s been a pleasure getting to run with Turn 3 Motorsport and continue that bond as a family across two seasons. I can’t thank them enough for all that I’ve learned and gained throughout my time under their tent. Now we’re both onto new chapters in 2023!”



“It’s been a great year working with Josh and Jonathan,,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “They both have produced some great results for our team. We have learned a lot this year, and I’m very proud of the fight we have shown throughout the season. We certainly showed we have the competitiveness to compete for wins and poles. Now we need to work on our consistency to fight for a championship in 2023. Josh has been with us for 2 years and has really turned himself around as a driver and a person since he joined us. It’s been a pleasure to have him on the team, and we wish him the best of luck for the future. Jonathan ticked all the boxes in his rookie year, and now we will turn our focus to development over the winter and make sure we are fully prepared to fight in 2023.”



With the 2022 season complete, Turn 3 Motorsport will shift their focus to off season testing in preparation for racing in 2023.