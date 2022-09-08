Two More Opportunities for Parker Chase Start with Kansas Speedway Return

In his penultimate ARCA Menards Series start of the season, Parker Chase returns to the potent Venturini Motorsports team looking for his first career-victory in Saturday night’s Kansas ARCA 150 at Kansas Speedway.



In seven races this season, Chase has impressed with two runner-up performances this season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course respectively, but Chase would trade both of those impressive runs to hoist an ARCA Menards Series trophy in Victory Lane.



Most recently, Chase returned to the tour to compete at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and while the Sports Car veteran continued to showcase his road racing skills, he was unable to overcome brake woes late in the General Tire Delivers 100 and settled for a respectable sixth place finish.



Two more opportunities, however, remain for Chase to accomplish his biggest goal of the 2022 season this weekend at Kansas Speedway and next Thursday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. With the support of his Venturini Motorsports team, Chase is hoping to add to the team’s win column this season aboard his No. 15 Vertical Bridge Toyota Camry.



“This season seems like it has gone by in a flash,” explained Chase. “I’m so appreciative and thankful to my partners and everyone on my Venturini Motorsports team for giving me the opportunity to climb aboard the No. 15 Vertical Bridge Toyota Camry and chase wins.



“We’ve had good cars all year long. We’ve had some hiccups along the way but have always been able to bounce back. Watkins Glen, I felt like would be one of my best opportunities to thank everyone with a win – but unfortunately, we came up a little short.



“Kansas though is a great place to rebound and get some redemption for our Vertical Bridge Racing Team.”



Chase returns to Kansas Speedway for the first time in 11 months and looks to capitalize on his 10th-place performance in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season finale.



The New Braunfels, Tex. native learned a lot last fall and looks to apply those components to the race on Saturday night.



“Last year, I was still pretty green on the bigger tracks, but I feel like I am in a completely different place this year,” explained Chase. “We were strong at both Charlotte and Pocono earlier this season but unfortunately had problems outside my control that prevented us from having better finishes in the race.



“I have confidence at these bigger tracks because of the speed we had with our race cars. There isn’t a question in my mind that we’ll unload at Kansas with that same type of speed and maneuverability in our No. 15 Vertical Bridge Toyota Camry that we can practice well, qualify strong and execute during the race.



“We’ll give it our best and then just focus on wrapping our year up at Bristol Motor Speedway.”



Despite completing in only seven of the scheduled 16 races, Chase sits a respectable 18th in the championship standings.



In addition to Kansas, Chase will pilot a Venturini Motorsports Toyota Camry at a variety of race tracks in 2022, including his season finale at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on September 15, 2022.



Since 2020, Chase has 12 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of second twice at Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 2022) and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (July 2022). Overall, he has earned three top-five and nine top-10 finishes and holds an average series finish of 9.3.



For more on Parker Chase, please visit ParkerChase.com, like him on Facebook (Parker Chase), Instagram (@parkerchase) and follow him on Twitter (@parker_chase19).



The Kansas ARCA 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the 17th of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9:15 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. General Tire pole group qualifying kicks off at 10:00 a.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV and FloRacing beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT | 7:00 p.m. ET. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (CT).



Parker Chase PR