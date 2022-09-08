Christian Rose Eyes Top-10 Finish in ARCA Kansas Speedway Debut

The hard work paid off.



Using a conservative approach to his most recent ARCA Menards Series race at The Milwaukee (Wisc.) Mile, rookie Christian Rose impressed with a solid and hard-fought top-15 finish in the combined ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East Sprecher 150 last month.



Having the past two weeks to reflect on the effort of his Cook Racing Technologies (CRT) team in the heart of Wisconsin, Rose returns to the ARCA Menards Series tour eyeing a top-10 finish in Saturday night’s Kansas ARCA 150.



Sticking by the motivational slogan of “Never Give Up” – Rose was able to find some light at the end of the tunnel where a frustrating rookie season that has showcased speed and finesse has been compounded with a pile of bad luck and priceless learning experience.



Returning to the high banks of an intermediate race track, Rose looks to repeat the speed he showcased at the larger tracks earlier this year at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Pocono (Pa.) Raceway where Rose muscled his No. 42 West Virginia Tourism race car into the top-10 on both occasions before falling victim to mechanical woes.



This weekend, Rose is hoping for another quiet and conservative weekend and to build on his career-best premier ARCA Menards Series finish achieved at The Milwaukee Mile.



“I was confident that our bad luck string was coming to an end and we would have a solid performance where our notebook would expand and make us stronger for our remaining races this season,” said Rose.



“I can’t thank everyone enough on our Cook Racing Technologies team for their endless efforts to work on our No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Toyota not only at Milwaukee but for Kansas this weekend and the rest of our remaining races in the ARCA homestretch.



“We wanted to be better at Milwaukee, but as a team, I believe we know what we need to do to improve our performance on the flatter tracks and we’ll take all of those notes into consideration as we continue to build for the future.”



Having the opportunity to reflect and cling to the positives of Milwaukee, Rose is starting to shift his attention to Kansas where he hopes to impress and build even more confidence even though the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season is winding down.



“I’m upbeat about Kansas Speedway this weekend,” sounded Rose. “I think our Cook Racing Technologies has showcased throughout the season to have a lot of speed on the bigger tracks and I don’t expect Kansas to be any different.



“I know that Kansas has similar characteristics to Charlotte, but no two tracks are exactly the same. For me, it’s just about making strides with our No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Toyota. Bettering our lap times from practice to qualifying and doing what we can to stay on the lead lap and contend for a top-10 finish at the end of Saturday night.



“If we can do that, the weekend will be a huge success and give us, even more, welcomed confidence heading into our handful of races remaining this season.”



This season, Rose who will compete in all three of ARCA’s national platforms, the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA Menards Series East and the ARCA Menards Series West will continue to strengthen a relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.



The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.



Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.



In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.



In West Virginia, let country roads lead you far away from everything. And a little closer to heaven.



“My relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism is everything to me,” added Rose.



“Without them, I would not be able to race at Kansas Speedway. It is my goal throughout the year to spread the mission of everything the West Virginia Department of Tourism means.



“It goes without saying that we have had a lot of speed with our West Virginia Department of Tourism race cars this year and I’m hopeful we can climb that ladder of consistency during the end of this summer stretch and into the fall.



“We are seeing a great amount of response from the fans about their experience in West Virginia and that’s part of why we are building this program. On the heels of some appearances in West Virginia over the last couple of weeks, it’s been wonderful to receive all the positive feedback about our West Virginia Department of Tourism Racing program.



“We are just getting started.”



Following Kansas Speedway, Rose and CRT plan to compete in the ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200 | Sioux Chief Showdown at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Thurs., Sept. 15.



For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).



The Kansas ARCA 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the 17th of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9:15 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. General Tire pole group qualifying kicks off at 10:00 a.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV and FloRacing beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT | 7:00 p.m. ET. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (CT).



Christan Rose Racing PR