Statement: RaceXR cancellation of October dirt events at North Wilkesboro Speedway

With "Racetrack Revival" on the current asphalt at North Wilkesboro Speedway now in the books, our XR Events team could not be more grateful for the show of support by YOU -the fans, our sponsors and all the race teams and drivers that made this past August such a success. Along with Speedway Motorsports, we all truly made history together, breathing life back into one of NASCAR's original race tracks, and it was an honor for us to take part in it.



Our original goal was for Racetrack Revival to continue in early October with races on North Wilkesboro as a dirt track, just as it was when it first opened in 1947. As we've studied the conversion process from asphalt to dirt, we've come to realize we simply cannot properly prepare the track in such a limited period of time to produce the racing product fans and competitors deserve.



With this notice, we are unfortunately canceling our proposed Racetrack Revival events in October at North Wilkesboro Speedway. If you purchased August/October season tickets or individual tickets to an October event, your account will be refunded by the appropriate amount. At any time, feel free to email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we'll assist with your individual circumstances.



Again, I can't say thank you enough to every fan, sponsor, team, driver and the entire Wilkes County community for supporting Racetrack Revival in August and making it such a historical success. After further renovations at the property, we look forward to returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway to produce more of the very best in grassroots racing!



RaceXR PR