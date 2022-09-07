Toyota Dirt Driver Spotlight

Daison Pursley

Keith Kunz Motorsports Bullet Toyota

Age: 17

Hometown: Locust Grove, Oklahoma

Toyota development driver Daison Pursley was enjoying a break-out season in 2021 with seven national midget feature wins, including his first two USAC triumphs, when he was involved in a horrific crash at the Arizona Speedway on November 13. The result was a broken neck and spinal damage that briefly left him paralyzed from the neck down. Exactly nine months later, Pursley would return to the track to run micros and just three weeks later, he earned his first national midget feature win since returning from his injury at the POWRi event at Lake Ozark Speedway. He will be returning to the USAC ranks this weekend at Sweet Springs (Mo.) Motorsports Complex.

Daison, can you tell us about the incident?

DP: We were having a really good season with two USAC wins and five POWRi wins. It was unfortunate that it happened. We were racing at Arizona Speedway, and I was battling with one of my teammates and we ended up making contact. I broke my C-4 vertebrae and had a major spinal cord injury. For a brief time, I was paralyzed from the neck down.

Did you ever think you wouldn’t be back in a race car?

DP: I’m sure the thought was there right after it happened, but everyone around me was always positive. I felt I progressed every single day at the Banner Center, and it was hard to be down about it because the little things meant I was gaining something back. There was a time I wasn’t sure what was ahead, but it was always a positive attitude. We just kept digging and digging.

How did your rehab go from there?

DP: At about the four-month mark, we started making big gains. I went to the Shepherd Center rehabilitation facility, and they took great care of me. After going back to Indiana, I joined PitFit and met the therapist and Dr. Trammell and made some large strides.

From there, I eventually went to the Toyota Performance Center in North Carolina, and they did an amazing job. I was evaluated by Dr. Heisel, who’s phenomenal and helped out a ton. He answered all of our questions. We focused on the sensory stuff, eye-hand training. I was training like an athlete – catching balls, throwing it, developing muscle memory. My right side is definitely stronger, so I started using dumbbells on the left side. We also learned a lot about nutrition and the right way to fuel the body. Within two weeks, I was on the simulator, and it went really well, which was a really good sign. My body reacted well and after four weeks, I tested a go-kart and that went really well. It was very cool, and Jesse Love helped me get up to speed really quick.

In early August, you returned to the track in a micro?

DP: We raced the micro at a local track in Indiana and ran four classes just to get all the laps we could, then we raced the next week at US 24 Speedway. We ended up winning seven of the eight races we entered.

What were your thoughts on returning to the midget ranks?

DP: I talked to a sports psychologist, so I was really ready to go for the midget. I didn’t have the accident in the back of my mind. I really don’t remember most of it. I had a clear mind going into Davenport. It was just what can I do physically and getting the feel back of being inside the race car.

Tell us about the Lake Ozark Speedway races this past weekend

DP: Saturday night was pretty frustrating. I didn’t know what I was doing wrong. I just felt I wasn’t getting the job done. Then in the feature I started to get relaxed. On Sunday, we came out better. It was a really good night. We stayed out of the trouble and took the lead and were able to get the win. I can’t thank the Keith Kunz Motorsports team enough. Not only for keeping a ride open for me but for all their help and support.

How were you feeling after the win?

DP: I was pretty calm after winning. It was pretty cool to win in the midget again, but USAC is the top echelon with the biggest stars and the series you really want to win in. So, when I get to race in USAC this weekend, it will really set in that I’m back.

Did this make you a better driver in any way?

DP: People all around me have told me that if you take a break from racing, you come back a little better. It’s hard to process it during that time, but I’m thinking they may be right. Physically, I think I’m just as good, exercise-wise. Toyota and TPC got me into tip-top shape.

What’s in the future for Daison Pursley?

DP: We’ll just keep ripping along and see if we can get a few more wins this season. Long-term, as long as I’m racing, I’m happy. I get to do what I love. I’m extremely fortunate.

TRD PR